The Logan girls’ soccer team won 6 to nil on Oct. 3 at Cross Lanes Christian behind the three-goal performance of Peyton Ilderton.
Madison Mullins, Stevy Kirkland and Allie Burton also booted in one goal each.
Burton and Ilderton had two assists each. Emily Ball and Natalie Blankenship had one assist apiece.
Goal keepers Ball and Emma Elkins combined for the shutout between the pipes. Ball had three saves and Elkins two.
Logan lost 7-0 at home to Sissonville on Monday and stand at 9-7 on the season.
The Lady Cats were slated to play at Scott on Tuesday. Logan goes to Chapmanville on Oct. 14, travels to Ravenswood on Oct. 15 and hosts Winfield on Oct. 16.
LOGAN 7, SHERMAN 0: The Logan girls’ soccer squad took a 7 to nil victory at Sherman back on Oct. 1.
Peyton Ilderton had a hat trick of goals to pace the Lady Cats. Madison Mullins and Natalie Blankenship tallied two goals each.
Mullins had three assists, while Ilderton had two and Allie Burton and Stevy Kirkland had one each.
Emma Elkins had eight saves and Emily Ball seven in the combined effort at goalie.
CHAPMANVILLE 3, RAVENSWOOD 1: The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ soccer team toppled Ravenswood, 3-1, on Saturday on the road.
Chapmanville (6-10) scored its first goal of the game as Abbie Myers booted one in off an assist form Bryanna Marcum. Myers had two goals on the afternoon.
Baylie Holton also scored from a direct kick after their goalie grabbed the ball outside the box.
Myers then scored the final goal from an assist from Baylie Holton.
“Mackenzie Phipps made a couple amazing saves on breakaways,” Lady Tigers’ coach Valerie Thompson said. “Ayana Carver, Claire Dingess and Patricia Haddox did a great job at defense and Carla Sheppard, Angel Conley and Leeta Adkins all did great winning the ball at midfield.”
CRHS lost 7-0 at Lincoln County on Oct. 1 and then lost 6-1 at home to Herbert Hoover on Oct. 3.
Holton scored Chapmanville’s only goal off a corner kick.
“The game was 5-0 at halftime and the girls came back out and gave it their all the second half and kept the second at 1-1,” Thompson said. “Claire Dingess, Patricia Haddox and Baylie Holton all did a great job at defense and Mackenzie Phipps as usual made some great saves.”
The Lady Tigers were slated to host Sherman on Tuesday. CRHS plays at Scott on Wednesday at 6 p.m., hosts Wyoming East on Oct. 12 at noon and then hosts Logan on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.
n The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ soccer team lost 6-0 at home to Herbert Hoover on Oct. 3. The Tigers (0-11) were slated to host Tug Valley on Tuesday and play at Man on Oct. 12.
n The Logan High School boys are 5-9 on the season after a 2-1 showing in recent matches.
The Cats won 10-0 at home over Sissonville on Sept. 24, won 4-1 at Man on Sept. 28 and lost 14-0 at South Charleston on Oct. 5.
No game statistics were reported to The Logan Banner.
Logan plays Nitro on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. and then plays at Chapmanville on Oct. 14 at 6.