LOGAN — The Logan High School girls’ soccer team hopes to have its best season yet.
With seven seniors on their 14-player roster, the Lady Cats are hoping for big things this fall.
Logan finished 3-2 last season in the COVID disrupted 2020 season and are looking forward to a full 2021 schedule.
The Lady Cats are set to open the season on Thursday, Aug. 26. at Scott. The original opener set for Aug. 24 at Midland Trail was canceled.
“We’re hoping that this could be our best year yet,” Logan coach Jack Stewart said. “We have some young girls that came up from the middle school who are very talented.”
Logan returns seniors Peyton Ilderton, Madison Mullins and Allie Burton from last year’s squad.
“All three are seniors and four-year players,” Stewart said. “They have a lot of experience.”
Ilderton, also a standout with the LHS girls’ basketball team, is Logan’s top goal scorer and a striker. Mullins has also been a top scorer in her Lady Cat career.
“She was in the top 10 in the state in goals her sophomore year,” Stewart said of Ilderton. “Then last year, we weren’t able to play many games. She can score that’s for sure.”
Sophomore Madison Haugen is Logan’s goalie.
“She should have a good year too,” Stewart said.
The Lady Cats also return senior Emma Elkins, another Lady Cat hoopster, and senior Skylar Eggers, a midfielder, who played soccer for the first time last year at LHS.
Logan’s other senior players are Maryellen Gillette, Breana Buskirk and Kendra Ooten, who is a defender.
Coach Stewart said he expects contributions from his freshman class, which includes Hallie Crouse, Jayden Long, Addyson Amick and Cora Harvey.
“Addy is going to be a good player,” Stewart said. “We’re also expecting big things out of Hallie.”
Rounding out the roster are juniors Natalie Blankenship and Brooklyn White. Blankenship is the point guard for the basketball squad and is playing soccer for the first time in two years when she was Logan’s third leading scorer as a freshman.
Logan has a tough schedule ahead in the Cardinal Conference and the traditional powerhouse Kanawha Valley teams.
“Naturally, Winfield is always one of the top two or three teams in the state,” Stewart said. “Poca has one of the best strikers in the state and maybe the best. Those two teams will be super tough. Herbert Hoover is always good and so is Scott. Sissonville is another good team.”
Logan will have no county rivalry games this season as neither Chapmanville or Man are fielding girls’ soccer teams this season as both are having co-ed squads.
2021 Logan High School
Girls’ Soccer Schedule:
Aug. 26: at Scott, 8 p.m.
Aug. 31: Sherman, 6 p.m.
Sept. 2: at Ravenswood, 5 p.m.
Sept. 7: at Pikeview, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Sept. 14: Cross Lanes Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, 5 p.m.
Sept. 28: Scott, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Herbert Hoover, 8 p.m.
Oct. 2: Pikeview, 1 p.m.
Oct. 12: Midland Trail, 5 p.m.
Oct. 13: Winfield, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Nitro, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16: Poca, noon