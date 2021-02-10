When mid-April rolls around and the Logan High School softball team steps out onto the diamond it will be nearly two years since the Lady Cats had played a game.
The 2020 season had hoped to be a good one for Logan and its two seniors Haley Maynard and Sarah Noe but neither got to play.
“I hated that,” Logan coach Jason Davis said. “They didn’t get to play. But fortunately, we only had two seniors.”
The Lady Cats, coming off a 9-20 season from 2019, were looking to do much better than that last year.
However, the season was shut down in mid-March before it even started due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got brand new uniforms last year, worked on the field and never got to play,” Davis said. “We were supposed to go to Huntington and scrimmage Huntington, Cabell Midland and Tug Valley the next day. But on that Friday they shut us down. It was very unfortunate. It was perseverance all year long from last year to this year for the players, family and fans. Fortunately for our kids we’ve been pretty healthy. Some have come down with the virus and have recovered but we’ve lost some good people in our community to this virus since March of last year.”
The last time Logan played two years ago, the Lady Cats were ousted 6-3 by Man in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament at Lincoln County.
Logan was 2-2 in sectional play, opening up with a 15-3 win over Mingo Central, then falling 3-0 to Chapmanville before taking a 6-5 win in 9 innings over Scott.
The Lady Cats haven’t had a winning season since 2015 when Logan went 19-12. Logan then finished with .500 seasons the next two years with 17-17 mark in 2016 and 15-15 record in 2017 in former coach Randy Robinette’s final season as the head coach at LHS.
Logan, and head coach Jason Davis, are hoping to get the 2021 spring season started and completed.
Logan has back senior pitcher Emma Vinson.
“She had worked hard and was ready to pitch last year,” Davis said. “She’s coming back and she’s a senior.”
The Lady Cats also have junior Chloe Bryant returning within the pitcher’s circle.
Logan also has an incoming freshman pitcher in Harlee Quick.
“She’s a quality pitcher as well,” Davis said. “We might have a few other girls that can pitch. I’m real fuzzy on my freshmen because they didn’t have an eighth-grade here. I haven’t seen some of these girls play for two years now. Right now, I have five freshmen who right now said they are playing. I have three or four sophomores coming back this year and they have no varsity experience.”
Raegan Quick, a senior, was Logan’s starting catcher two years ago.
Over at shortstop, Logan was expected to have Ashlyn Conley as the starter last year. She had the nod at second base in 2019.
Down at third base, junior Emma Elkins returns.
In the outfield, seniors Abby Baisden and Ashton Conn are back.
Three incoming sophomores — McKenna Ooten, Jayden Miller and Riley Conn — also figured into the Lady Cats’ plans last year in their freshman seasons.
Alyssa Goff was also expected to see some playing time last year, as well as Alara Messer.
“She was looking good in practice and was definitely going to contribute to the team this year,” Davis said of Goff.
Last year was also the first year the state softball tournament was to be held at the turfed Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
The tourney had previously been played at Vienna’s Jackson Memorial Park from 2003-19.
This year’s state softball tourney is set for June 22-23 at South Charleston.
The sectionals are slated to begin on May 31 with the regionals to follow on June 14.
So basically, the season will extend a month longer than usual.
“It might be better for us,” Davis said. “The weather will be warmer. Usually in March we have several rainouts and it’s normally cold, so starting the second week of April might be better for us.”
Davis said some of his softball players were able to play some travel ball last summer after the cancellation of the 2020 high school season.
“Some of them got to play travel ball last summer,” Davis said. “I fully encouraged them to play last year. If you can play go play wherever.”