CHARLESTON – The old sports cliché says offense wins games but defense wins championships.
That certainly held true on Saturday night in Charleston as the Logan High School girls' basketball team prevailed in a low-scoring affair, downing Fairmont Senior, 27-26, in the Class AAA state championship game.
“I didn’t know if we were going to score enough to do it,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “We’re state champions because of our defense. We played great defense and Fairmont's defense was unbelievable too. It may not have been the most beautiful game of basketball, but when you get the two best defensive teams in the state — in all classes — that’s what it looks like. No one could score because everyone was up in everybody's faces. It was un-Godly like defense from everybody. I'm so proud of my team. We have the heart of a champion and we proved that.”
It seemed as if every Fairmont shot was contested. Logan's quickness also showed.
“Our coaches stayed up late last night and came up with a great defensive game plan,” senior Peyton Ilderton said. “It paid off. We held Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier to under 18 points combined. Our offense wasn't there today but our defense was so good it didn't matter.”
It was the first ever state girls' basketball title for Logan, which finished the season at 25-2.
Fairmont, last year's state runner-up and the No. 1-ranked team, closed out at 25-2 as well.
PARTISAN CROWD: Logan blue and gold filled the Charleston Coliseum in Saturday's Class AAA state championship game, turning it into a partisan crowd.
“To look up at the stands and see blue and gold everywhere and see people jumping up and down, it gives you so much confidence to finish out the game,” Ilderton said. “I don’t think many people thought we would win that game, but everybody from Logan did, and they definitely helped us get that win.”
Gertz gave the Logan crowd some kudos in the post-game press conference.
“I want to apologize for being late but when 91.3 percent of the crowd is from Logan everyone wants to talk to you,” he said. “I want to thank everybody who came down to support us today. There were Logan fans everywhere and the weather was awful. The intensity of the crowd was unbelievable.”
Some members of Logan's 2013 state runner-up team were in attendance.
“Hannah Tothe was here,” Gertz said. “She hit the biggest shot in Logan High School history in 2013 when she hit the 3 in the semifinals to beat Spring Valley. I'm also proud that the 2015 Gatorade Player of the Year Shayna Gore was here. She's now an assistant coach with the Indiana Lady Hoosiers. She drove from Bloomington just to see these kids play. In the morning she's driving right back because they are in the Women's NCAA Tournament.”
BIG SHOT: Logan freshman Halle Crouse finished with eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.
The Lady Cats trailed the Polar Bears 19-13 after three but went on a 7-0 run to grab a 20-19 lead with 4:11 to go as Crouse hit a big 3-pointer for Logan.
“I was nervous the whole first half of the game, and after I hit that shot, I calmed myself down and I was able to pull myself through,” Crouse said.
GAME WINNER AND TURNOVERS: Peyton Ilderton's conventional three-point play with 1:12 left in the game put Logan up for good, 27-26.
It was the final points scored in the game.
In the last minute and a half of the game, Logan forced the Polar Bears into three costly turnovers – a over-and-back and other turnovers with 1:04 and 24 seconds left.
“Too many turnovers at the end of the game,” Fairmont coach Corey Hines said. “It really cost us not being able to adapt with the way the game was being called. We struggled overcoming inconsistencies but we still had our opportunities and that’s all you want is an opportunity. We had several opportunities to win that game. At the end of the day, we can’t be mad at anybody but ourselves.”
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM: Logan's Peyton Ilderton, Natalie Blankenship and Halle Crouse made it to the all-tournament team.
Others making it were: Laynie Beresford, Meredith Maier and Marley Washenitz of Fairmont Senior; Hannah Perdue of PikeView; and Olivia Toland of North Marion.
GIVE HER A DR. PEPPER: Peyton Ilderton isn't going to Disney World after leading the Logan girls to the Class AAA state championship.
But she'll take a Dr. Pepper.
She was asked what was the first thing she was going to do when she goes back to Logan.
“I'm drinking a pop,” she said after the game. “All I've drank this week was water. I'm getting me a Dr. Pepper.”
Ilderton led Logan with a game-high 13 points in the finals.
SENIORS BID FAREWELL: Saturday's game was the final prep contest for Logan's four senior players – Peyton Ilderton, Emma Elkins, Mika Dalton and Abbie Myers.
“It's amazing to know all the hard work that you've put in with countless hours in the gym and staying after practice that it's finally paid off,” Ilderton said. “I would do it all over again. I'm so proud of this team because we've worked so hard for this moment.”
Added Dalton, “It's a dream come true. It was a pretty nerve-wracking game.”
Gertz said next year's team will look much different.
“Next year, our team's completely different because we will play two bigs all the time and it will be harder to handle the ball,” he said. “This team was like no other team that I have coached. They could get out and guard full court. We had so many athletes who could pressure the basketball. That's what we did today. We wore them out. We're the best conditioned team in this state I believe. We didn't get tired and when you play defense the way we play, you are going to get tired. We forced a lot of tough shots as they did too.”
BASEBALL SCORE: Logan led just 3-2 after the first quarter against the Polar Bears. Crouse hit Logan's only field goal with 45 ticks to go.
Gertz, also the Logan baseball coach, joked about that afterwards. He led the LHS baseball team to the Class AA state title back in June.
“There were two outs and an 0-2 count and we blooped a double down the line to drive in two to take a 3-2 lead after the first inning,” Gertz quipped. “It was unbelievable. They were so tight.”
NEW SIGN: Coach Gertz said there's a possibility the Logan girls will get a new state championship sign back home at Willie Akers Arena.
Seven large blue and gold state championship signs currently hang in the rafters, honoring the Logan boys' 1964, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1991, 2005 and 2019.
2021-22 Logan High School
Girls' Basketball Schedule (25-2, 9-1):
Dec. 7: *at Herbert Hoover, W 52-34
Dec. 10: PikeView (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), W 56-38
Dec. 11: Lincoln (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), W 54-30
Dec. 13: at Westside, W 56-36
Dec. 16: *at Poca, W 73-18
Dec. 20: Oak Hill, W 68-37
Dec. 23: *Scott, W 72-36
Dec. 28: at Ripley, W 72-66
Dec. 30: Wyoming East, W 63-48
Jan. 3: at Lincoln County, W 57-37
Jan. 13: at Wyoming East, L 46-53
Jan. 19: *Wayne, L 39-49
Jan. 22: *Winfield, W 44-34
Jan. 27: *at Chapmanville, W 51-50
Jan. 29: *at Nitro, W 51-37
Feb. 1: *Sissonville, W 68-34
Feb. 2: *Chapmanville, W 72-28
Feb. 5: Ripley, W 55-35
Feb. 8: *at Wayne, W 54-46
Feb. 10: Westside, W 76-29
Feb. 14: Lincoln County, W 58-57
Feb. 22: Scott (Class AAA sectionals), W 60-36
Feb. 25: Wayne (Class AAA sectionals), W 52-38
March 1: Ripley (Class AAA regional final), W 64-32
March 9: vs. Philip Barbour (Class AAA state tourney), W 62-44
March 11: vs. North Marion (Class AAA state tourney), W 55-53
March 12: vs. Fairmont Senior (Class AAA state finals), W 27-26
* Cardinal Conference game