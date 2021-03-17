LOGAN — It’s not how to start the game.
It’s how you finish it.
That held true for the Class AAA No. 5-ranked Logan High School girls’ basketball team which remained unbeaten on the season with Saturday afternoon’s 69-46 win over Scott at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Logan had routed Scott 70-30 in the previous meeting on March 6 at Madison, but it would be a much different game this time around.
At least for awhile.
The Lady Cats started off slowly, leading the Lady Hawks by only three points, 22-19, midway into the second quarter.
Logan then picked up its defensive intensity, forced Scott into numerous turnovers and cashed those in for easy buckets, going on a 12-0 run and grabbing a 37-22 halftime lead.
Logan then hit some 3-pointers in the second half, taking a 52-34 cushion into the fourth quarter and then coasting to victory.
The Lady Cats, 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Cardinal Conference, was led by its one-two punch of Peyton Ilderton and Jill Tothe, who poured in 21 and 21 points respectively. Tothe drilled five 3-pointers in the matinee, while Ilderton netted three from downtown.
“We played hard,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “Early in the first half we missed a lot of very easy shots. We also took some shots that we should not have taken. All that probably cost us eight to 12 points. Peyton had a great steal and missed a layup all by herself and she wouldn’t do that her whole life. But she did. Same thing with Jill. She gets a great steal and missed a layup. That’s not going to happen much.”
Scott was paced by Gracie Ferrell’s 16 points and 13 from Leah Davis.
Abbie Myers added eight points for Logan, while Raegan Quick had seven and Autumn Adkins six. Harlee Quick had four and Natalie Blankenship three. Adkins canned a pair of treys.
Anna Burns tacked on six points for the Lady Hawks. Shea Miller had five and Ava Crawford three. Jenna Butcher chipped in with two points.
Ferrell connected on two 3s for Scott, which dropped to 1-4, 1-2.
Leading by just three points in the second quarter, picked up its defense and, in turn, began to pick up its offense.
Tothe hit a topside 3 to get it going as Logan led 25-19 with 3:14 to go until halftime.
Tothe then grabbed a rebound and scored on a 10-foot putback and Myers followed with a bucket off a Scott turnover as the Lady Cats led 29-19 with 2:23 to go.
“Our defense was pretty good,” Gertz said. “But we just fouled so much. We were mugging them. You can’t do that.”
Tothe later hit another 3 and Adkins followed with her 3-bomb as Logan led 35-19 with 1:14 remaining until halftime.
Up 15 at the half, Logan kept up the pressure in the third quarter, outscoring Scott 15-12 to make it 52-34 after three.
In the fourth, Ilderton and Tothe canned back-to-back 3s to increase the Logan lead to 59-37 with 5:57 left in the game.
Then, 23 seconds later, Ilderton banked in a 3-ball off the window as the Lady Cats led 62-37.
One more Tothe 3, this one with 4:04 left, gave Logan its largest lead of the night at 65-37.
Logan led 15-9 after one but Scott kept it close.
A 3 by Crawford pulled Scott to within 15-14. Later, an inside-the-paint hoop by Davis trimmed the Lady Cat lead to 20-17 with 4:02 left until the intermission.
Scott closed it to 22-19 with a fast break layup by Ferrell.
That was as close as the Lady Hawks would get.
Scott coach Kevin Harper said his team had a much better showing this time around against Logan.
“We have to get better every day,” Harper said. “We have to practice and we have to get better every game and we’re doing that. I don’t like using the term moral victory because there is not such a thing but if there is anything close we did play a lot better this time against Logan. We had a chance to make it a closer game but we turned it over. Logan’s a great team and to be in the ballgame for awhile it meant we had a good showing and we are getting better.”
Harper said his team simply got tired.
“With all these games back-to-back it makes you tired. When our legs get tired you start making turnovers,” he said. “With this condensed schedule we are playing three games a week at least and that’s going to be hard. The girls are in shape but they are just tired.”
LOGAN 58, HERBERT HOOVER 43: The Class AAA No. 5-ranked Logan Lady Cats improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Cardinal Conference with Monday night’s 58-43 win at home over Herbert Hoover on Senior Night.
Logan is off to its best start since the 2004-05 team, coached by Tim Cunningham, started off at 13-0 en route to a 20-3 season.
Logan honored its two senior players Jill Tothe and Raegan Quick and senior team manager Sammi Kazee.
Peyton Ilderton led the way for Logan with 23 points. She sank two 3s and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line.
Natalie Blankenship tossed in 11 points and Tothe 10. Tothe drilled a trey of treys on the night.
Emma Elkins had six points, while Quick and her younger sister Harlee Quick netted three each. Abbie Myers chipped in with two points.
Regan Geary led Hoover with 17 points.
Logan was slated to host No. 4 Nitro on Tuesday night. LHS then plays at Wayne on Saturday at 1 p.m. and hosts Chapmanville on Monday, March 22.
LOGAN 53, LINCOLN COUNTY 40: The Logan girls upped its record to 4-0 on the season with Wednesday’s 53-40 win over Lincoln County at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a 19-point effort. Abbie Myers tossed in 12 points.
Jill Tothe netted eight, Raegan Quick seven, Emma Elkins four and Natalie Blankenship three.
Avery Lucas led Lincoln County (3-2) with nine points.
The Lady Cats trailed 11-7 after one quarter, 22-19 at the half and 33-31 after three. A decisive 22-6 scoring outburst by Logan in the fourth quarter set the final score.