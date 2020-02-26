CHAPMANVILLE — The Logan High School girls basketball team lived to play another day as the Lady Cats took down Scott, 60-37, on Saturday night in the opening round of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Logan (9-13) was slated to play Chapmanville (16-6) on Tuesday night at Mingo Central High School in one of the two semifinals.
Scott saw its season come to a close at 5-18.
Logan beat the Lady Hawks three times this season, also taking 70-36 and 64-50 wins.
Peyton Ilderton netted 16 points to lead Logan. Emma Elkins and Raegan Quick tallied 15 and 10 points respectively.
Jill Tothe added nine points for the Lady Cats, while Natalie Blankenship had eight. Rylee Conn chipped in with two points. Blankenship connected on a pair of 3-pointers for Logan.
Scott was led by Jenna Butcher’s 12 points. Shea Miller had nine, Chloe Older six, Gracie Ferrell four, Emma Harmon three Alana Tomblin two.
Logan led 11-8 after one quarter, 28-14 at the half and 46-27 after three.
LINCOLN COUNTY 68, MAN 41: The Man High School girls basketball team’s season came to a close with Saturday’s 68-41 loss to Lincoln County in the first round of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Man, led by first year coach Orlando Washington, finished the season with a 1-22 mark. The Lady Billies are 3-43 over the last two seasons.
“I will continue to try and change the culture of Man High girls basketball and once that happens the tide will change and success will be in our future,” Washington said
It’s the last year for Man as a Double-A school. Next season, Man enters a new Class A sectional alongide Tug Valley, Tolsia, Sherman and Van.
Olivia Ramsey had a double-double in the game with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Kami Anderson had 10 points, while Macie Cline netted six points.
Shania Kennedy contributed five points and five rebounds, while Tori Honaker had four points and six rebounds.
Caleigh Brown chipped in with three points.
Lincoln County (15-8) was led by Allee Albright with 17 points. Kenley Kveton tossed in 12 and Carli McComas 11.
The Panthers are scheduled to play Mingo Central (17-5) on Wednedsay at 7:30 at Chapmanville in one of the two sectional semifinals.