LOGAN — If everything goes to plan the Logan High School girls’ basketball team is set to open the season on March 3 at home against Mingo Central.
After the second delay to the 2021 basketball season, teams from around the state are allowed to begin on that day.
Basketball teams and winter sports athletes are allowed to begin practices for the 2021 season on Feb. 15.
Logan has 16 games on its revised 2021 basketball schedule.
After the opener against the Miners, the Lady Cats are set to play at Scott on March 6 in the Cardinal Conference opener. Logan then hosts new Class AAA sectional foe Huntington St. Joe on March 8 before taking on Lincoln County on March 10.
Logan, coached by Kevin Gertz, has 10 Cardinal Conference games scheduled, including a home-and-away series with Scott. The Lady Cats are slated to host the Lady Hawks on March 13. Logan also plays league foe Wayne twice and its other seven conference teams once.
Logan has six non-conference games on the docket, with home-and-away series against Mingo Central, Huntington St. Joe and Lincoln County.
The regular season finale is set for April 7 at Lincoln County.
The sectional and regional tournaments follow and the girls’ state tournament is set for April 27-May 1 at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Lady Cats are looking to improve on last year’s 10-15 showing.
Logan ending up falling 46-44 loss to Lincoln County in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship game, then were ousted 58-31 at Winfield in the regional co-final.
Logan is back in the Class AAA ranks this year as the WVSSAC moves into the first year of a two-year pilot program which will spread out all the schools over four classes for the first time ever.
Way back in November before the start of the originally scheduled early December start to the 2020-21 season the Lady Cats were ranked No. 5 in the state in one Class AAA preseason poll.
Logan will join a new Class AAA sectional with Scott, Lincoln County, Wayne and and Huntington St. Joe, a former Single-A state powerhouse in girls’ basketball, which is jumping up two classes.
St. Joe sported a 22-1 record in 2020 but did not get to finish the season as the girls’ state basketball tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Logan has a veteran team coming back, led by Peyton Ilderton, a 5-foot-6 junior guard and the team’s top scorer. She had a big year last season and was named First-Team All-Cardinal Conference. Ilderton averaged 21.2 points per game and was fourth in the league in scoring.
Jill Tothe, a 5-7 guard, and Raegan Quick, a 5-6 post player, are Logan’s two returning seniors.
Emma Elkins, a 5-7 junior forward, is another returning starter.
Sophomore point guard Natalie Blankenship (4-11) also comes back. She started as a frosh last season.
Transfer guard Abbie Myers, who came from Chapmanville, also figures into the Lady Cats’ plans as well as others.
2021 Logan High School
Girls’ Basketball Schedule:
March 3: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
March 6: *at Scott, 1 p.m.
March 8: Huntington St. Joe, 7 p.m.
March 10: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
March 13: *Scott, 1 p.m.
March 15: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
March 17: *Nitro, 7 p.m.
March 20: *at Wayne, 1 p.m.
March 22: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
March 24: *at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
March 27: *Wayne, 1 p.m.
March 29: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
March 31: *Poca, 7 p.m.
April 3: at Huntington St. Joe, 1 p.m.
April 5: at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
April 7: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game