LOGAN – The Logan High School girls' basketball team was out to prove that March 8 was no fluke.
Mission accomplished as the Lady Cats defeated Huntington St. Joe for the second time this season with Friday night's come-from-behind 51-43 victory over the Irish in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 championship game at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Class AAA No. 6-ranked Logan, which had defeated the Irish 65-62 in overtime earlier in the season on its home floor, improved to 10-3 and will have a chance to play for a state tournament berth on Tuesday night as Logan hosts Winfield (7-10) in the Region 4 co-final.
No. 3-ranked St. Joe (11-3) must travel to No. 4 Nitro (13-1) in Tuesday's other regional co-final and will also have a state tournament berth on the line. Nitro defeated Winfield, 71-64 in overtime, in Friday's Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 title game.
St. Joe, which dominated Class A girls' basketball for many years, winning nine state championships in 2009-15, 2017 and 2019, will be looking for a 12th straight trip to the state tourney.
The Irish, which moved up to 3A this season, were 22-1 last year before everything got shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Logan rallied from 10 points down late in the second quarter.
Behind 36-26, Lady Cats' senior Jill Tothe later hit back-to-back 3-pointers, pulling Logan to within 36-34 after three.
Down 3, Tothe then drilled a 3-pointer with 3:44 left in the game, tying it up at 41.
Then it was Logan's Peyton Ilderton who tied it at 43 with 2:45 left after making a pair of free throws.
A 17-footer by Logan's Abbie Myers put the Lady Cats up for good, 45-43, with 2:22 left.
St. Joe then missed a pair of free throws and Ilderton sewed up the win by hitting six straight free throws in the final minute and a half.
Ilderton led Logan with 20 points for the game and was a perfect 12 of 12 from the free throw line. Tothe netted 12 points, all coming on a quartet of 3-balls.
Logan coach Kevin Gertz said his team gets the job done in crunch time.
“I'm so proud of the girls,” he said. “What we do is we close. All season long we close. The only game we didn't finish was Nitro. I just know if we would tonight but St. Joe was phenomenal. They are well coached and they have excellent players but we found a way to get it done. That's what we've done most of the year.”
Winning the section, which included four ranked teams, was no small feat, Gertz said.
“Our section is by far, the toughest section in this state and it's not even close,” Gertz said.
Amya Damon paced St. Joe with 13 points. She was the only Irish player to break into double digits in scoring.
St. Joe coach Shannon Lewis said his team just could not close it out.
“We just got away from what we've been doing,” he said. “Tothe hit a could of 3s for them and we fouled and Peyton hit her free throws. We just couldn't put the ball in the basket late. We had some shots. I think every one took one down the stretch and everyone missed one. We got a little bit cold there late but it was as good game. They just stepped up and made their shots at the end and we didn't.”
Logan had led 12-10 after the first quarter but trailed 28-20 in the second after an 8-2 run by the Irish. St. Joe led 30-24 at the half.
St. Joe had advanced to the sectional finals with a come-from-behind 61-53 semifinal win at No. 5 Wayne on Wednesday, while Logan was a 47-38 winner over No. 9 Lincoln County.
Myers added seven points for Logan, while Natalie Blankenship, Emma Elkins and Raegan Quick all had four points.
Logan now shifts its focus to Tuesday's regional final at home against Winfield, a Cardinal Conference team. LHS did not play the Generals during the regular seasons.
Throw-in is set for 7:30 p.m. at Willie Akers Arena.
“It's going to be a dog fight,” Gertz said. “They were up 17-5 on Nitro in the first quarter. Even during our game I was having people come up and tell me what was going on. D.J. Williams, the new coach there, has done a great job to reload so quickly because they were so loaded last year. In my opinion, Winfield was probably the most talented team in the state last year. I don't know if they would have beat Fairmont Senior or North Marion last year but they were there and they were loaded. They struggled early this season but he's got them playing the best ball at the best time so Tuesday night is going to be a war.
“I'm so proud of our kids and so proud of our section. The northern teams have won the states a lot but the southern teams have absolutely represented themselves great because we have some great basketball down here. From Charleston and Huntington down to the southern tip of the state, we play some great basketball.”
Logan is looking for its first state tournament berth in three years.
HSJ 10 20 6 7 — 43: Damon 13, Preservati 8, M. Smith 8, L. Smith 7, Lee 5, George 2.
LOGAN 12 12 10 17 — 51: Ilderton 20, Tothe 12, Myers 7, Blankenship 4, Elkins 4, Quick 4.