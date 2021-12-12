LOGAN – Logan was the epicenter of the girls' basketball world in the state of West Virginia over the weekend as the Lady Cats hosted the Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase at Logan High School's Willie Akers Arena.
The host Lady Cats didn't disappoint their home fans either as Logan won two games in convincing fashion, routing PikeView, 56-38, on Friday night, then downing Lincoln High, 56-30, on Saturday night.
Logan, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AAA, improved to 3-0 with the two wins.
A total of 11 games were played in the showcase over two days and included an eclectic mix of returning state championship teams, Kanawha Valley and Huntington area regional teams and other squads from the Parkersburg area and even Musselman, from the far-off Eastern Panhandle.
Three of the four state champions from last year – Nitro (AAA), Wyoming East (AA) and Tug Valley (A) were in the field as well as two state runner-up teams in Parkersburg Catholic (AA) and Cabell Midland (AAAA).
It was a quite a show.
Logan coach Kevin Gertz said he glad his team played well enough to win both games.
“I don't think we played very smart today but we played hard,” Gertz said. “They're tired. We played two games back-to-back games but our kids have worked here all day both days. I'm killed. My staff is killed. I've worked 31 hours in the last two days. I'm glad to get out of here but it was great exposure. We played two good games and we were pretty solid. We're happy to be 3-0.”
Peyton Ilderton paced Logan with a 21-point game.
Emma Elkins had seven, Abbie Myers five and Natalie Blankenship, Halle Crouse and Autumn Adkins had four each. Allyson Meade and Bam Mosby chipped in with two each.
Megan Tucker led Lincoln with eight points.
Logan led 12-8 after one quarter and outscored Lincoln 18-3 in the second to grab a commanding 30-11 halftime lead.
LHS then coasted, leading 38-20 after three.
Gertz said plans are already under way for next season to hold the showcase again at Willie Akers Arena. Next year's tourney will be closer to Christmas break, however.
“Musselman and Robert C. Byrd probably had the most fun of anybody,” Gertz said. “They came a long way. I'm glad they came. It was a great experience and there was some great basketball here. People got to see some great players. We're going to move it back a week next year around Dec. 16-17.”
A total of seven games were played on Saturday.
Defending Class AAA state champion and No. 2-ranked Nitro lost 41-40 to unranked Robert C. Byrd in the opener on Saturday.
RCB's Avery Childers hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Flying Eagles (2-0) to victory. Jaden Sturm led RCB with 13 points. Childers had 12 and Martina Howe 10.
Nitro (1-1) got 18 points from Ava Edwards and 11 from Taylor Maddox.
PikeView used an 17-0 run to turn a close game into a rout as the Panthers defeated Lincoln County, 48-27, in Game 2.
Hannah Perdue tossed in 20 points to lead PikeView. Riley Meadows netted 10 points.
Maci Lunsford and Avery Lucas pitched in seven points each for Lincoln County.
Lincoln County dropped to 0-3 on the season with the loss. PikeView, ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAA, improved to 2-1. The Panthers, which lost 56-38 to Logan on Friday night, finished 1-1 in the tourney.
Class AAAA No. 3-ranked George Washington held off winless Musselman on Saturday afternoon in Game 3 of the showcase.
George Washington (2-1) placed three players in double digits, led by Alaira Evans, who netted 15 points. Finley Lohan had 11 and Kierstyn Fore 10. Siya Smith drilled three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
The Applemen (0-4) were led by Janiyah Lindsay's 14 points.
The Patriots led 17-12 after one quarter, and 34-21 at the half and built their lead to 39-21 in the third after a layup and old fashioned three-point play by Evans.
Musselman then closed the cap to eight at 39-31 and trailed 44-32 after three.
The Applemen cut it again to eight at 48-40 in the fourth, however, GW was able to pull away and hold on for the win.
In Game 4, Class AAAA No. 2-ranked and unbeaten Cabell Midland made quick work of Parkersburg South with a 80-56 win.
Cabell Midland (3-0), last year's Quad A state runners-up, raced out to a 23-8 lead after one quarter, coasted to a 44-20 advantage at halftime and never looked back.
The Knights were led by led by Jaydn Allie, who poured in 23 points. Rylee Allie tallied 17 and KK Potter 11. Jayden Allie sank five shots from 3-point land, while Rylee Allie sank three treys.
Parkersburg South (2-1) was paced by Brooke Sandy and Hannah Wingrove, who netted 11 and 10 points respectively.
In Game 6 on Saturday, Parkersburg South routed Wyoming East, 62-28, in a rematch of last year's Class AA final which was won by East.
Leslie Huffman led Catholic with 29 points. Madison Clark paced the Warriors with 15 points.
Parkersburg toppled Tug Valley, 80-45, late on Saturday night in the finale.
The Big Reds' Brylinn Florence netted seven 3s and scored 24 points. Tug got 19 from Kaylea Baisden and 11 from Autumn Hall.
LOGAN 56, PIKEVIEW 38: Peyton Ilderton had a huge night for Logan on Friday at Logan's Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase as she tossed in 29 points and led the Class AAA No. 4-ranked Lady Cats to a 56-38 win over PikeView at Willie Akers Arena.
Logan improved to 2-0 on the season and defeated the Panthers for the second straight year.
Friday's game was a rematch of last year's Class AAA state tournament quarterfinals which was won by Logan, 61-30, at the Charleston Coliseum.
Ilderton, a 5-foot-6 senior All-State guard, sank three 3-pointers and was the only Lady Cats to reach double digits in scoring.
Natalie Blankenship netted seven points for Logan, while freshman Halle Crouse and senior Emma Elkins pitched in six each. Abbie Myers tallied five and Autumn Adkins had three. All of Crouse's points came on a pair of 3s.
Hannah Perdue led the Panthers with 15 points.
Logan led 18-7 after one quarter, 32-22 at the half and 43-30 after three.
The Lady Cats then outscored the Panthers 13-8 in the fourth. The final score was Logan's largest margin of the night.