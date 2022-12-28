Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MAN — The Man Lady Hillbillies secured their first win in over three years against the Independence Patriots on Dec. 19 by a score of 72-51 at Man Memorial Fieldhouse.

The Billie’s were able to catch fire and Kami Anderson led the team with 24 points on the night.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you