MAN — The Man Lady Hillbillies secured their first win in over three years against the Independence Patriots on Dec. 19 by a score of 72-51 at Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
The Billie’s were able to catch fire and Kami Anderson led the team with 24 points on the night.
This would mark Man’s first win since a win over the Sherman Tide back in February of 2020. It also makes their first victory over a class AA team since 2018 when they beat the Scott Skyhawks in Madison.
Man would stay on top all game long after a quick 14-9 first quarter score. The Billie’s would keep things rolling and extend their lead to 16 points going into halftime with a score of 38-22.
Coming out in the second half, Man would go on a 18-7 run that put them too far ahead for the Patriots to catch back up. Harmony Mills did everything she could for Independence and was their leading scorer with 34 points. Nobody else on the Patriots roster would score more than five points.
Head coach of the Hillbillies, Mathew Mayo had three other players reach double figures other than Anderson. Tori Honaker boasted 15 points, Jenna Baisden had 11 points and Braylee Thompson finished with 10.
The Lady Hillbillies put it away in the fourth and finished the night off with a 21-point victory with a final score of 72-51. This would be their largest margin of victory since 2017 when they beat the Westside Renegades 58-34.
Man’s next contest will be against the Tolsia Rebels at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse for three-game home stretch that will begin against the Rebels on Jan. 12.
Score by Quarters
MHS: 14 24 18 16 — 72
IHS: 9 13 7 22 — 51
Player Scoring Stats
MHS: K. Anderson 24, T. Honaker 15, Je. Baisden 11, B. Thomspon 10, M. McCoy 7, Ja. Baisden 5
IHS: H. Mills 34, A. Hypes 5, Z. Bragg 4, B. Bolen 3, K. Wooten 3, B. Green 1, J. Harvey 1