NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners made their first ever trip to the State Tournament at the Charleston Civic Center last season in just the second year under head coach Kim Davis Smith.
Even though they said goodbye to 1,000 point scorer Scarlet Thomason and point guard Jenna Wagoner to graduation and has a roster than boasts eight freshmen and no seniors, the Lady Miners still have the same expectations heading into coach Davis Smith’s third season on Miner Mountain.
“We have three starters back from our state tournament team a year ago, that’s the positive,” Davis-Smith said. “But the two seniors we did lose scored over 30 points per game for us combined, so they will be tough to replace. But I feel like we laid the foundation and the expectations for the program going forward. Our goal is to end every season in Charleston. And we would really like to end it with a win up there on Saturday.”
The three returning starters back for their junior seasons are guard Megan Adkins, forward Alyssa Davis, and center Madisyn Curry.
Curry was the Lady Miners third leading scorer a season ago as she averaged 10 points per game while also turning in a team best 11 rebounds per contests.
In Mingo Central’s loss in the state tournament to eventual champion Wyoming East, Curry turned in her best performance of the season as she dominated the inside finishing with 13 points and a game best 17 rebounds.
The lanky Davis finished last season averaging five points and chipped in seven rebounds per game but really made her impact felt on the defensive in where she averaged over three steals per game.
Adkins is entering her third-year as a starter for MCHS and coach Davis-Smith said she has improved both her shooting and ball-handling coming into the new season. She also averaged five points per game as a sophomore to go along with five rebounds and two assists.
“Those three will be our core this year. We will look to them for a lot, they’ve got experience and played in a lot of big games,” coach Davis Smith said. “Game experience is hugely important, you can have skill but having that game time experience is different.”
Stepping into the starting point-guard position this season will be Addie Smith, who is one of the eight freshman on the MCHS roster this season.
Smith is the daughter of head coach Kim Davis Smith and even though this is her first season at MCHS, she did receive some varsity action at Belfry last season as an 8th grader as she came off the bench for the Lady Pirates.
“Addie got some good experience last year but her role was much different, she did not have that pressure that comes with being a lead guard,” Davis Smith said. “But we expect her to step in for us this year and to be a leader. We will need her to score and distribute the ball and to use her high basketball IQ, which is her strength out on the floor.”
Battling for the final starting spot and minutes off of the bench for MCHS this year will be freshman Dalaney Grimmett, Bella Hall, Gianna Akers, Jeanna Bradford, and Holly Runyon as well as sophomore Paige Cline.
The Lady Miners will play another challenging schedule this season as it features home-and-homes with Wyoming East, Summers County, Charleston Catholic, Tolsia, Westside, Sherman, Phelps, and sectional foes Chapmanville and Liberty (Raleigh).
MCHS will also play single games against Pike Central, East Ridge, Scott, and perennial Class A power Gilmer County.
Coach Davis-Smith said that she is not sure what the season will bring in terms of wins or losses, but she fully expects for her team to be in the mix come postseason.
“Our expectations every year I’m here are going to be to win our section, win our region, and then get back to Charleston,” Davis Smith said. “I think that’s a realistic expectation. Do I think it will be easy? No I don’t...But these kids are bought in. We are going to have to work every day and really focus on what our strengths and weaknesses are. But our expectations aren’t going to change.”
Coach Davis-Smith will once again be assisted by former Burch head coach Mike Smith and Jeremy Davis. Mike Smith guided the Bulldogs to several state titles during his tenure in Delbarton and was an assistant coach on the girls team in 1990 when Davis-Smith helped the Lady ‘Dawgs bring the first girls State Championship back to Mingo County.