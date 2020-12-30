GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates are optimistic heading into the upcoming 2021 basketball season in the Bluegrass as they return a talented backcourt loaded with experience.
Head Coach Kevin Deskins is leading the Lady Pirates into his 11th season on Pond Creek and has coached BHS to the 60th district crown each of the past two seasons.
The red-and-white finished 16-15 and advanced all the way to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals in 2019 where they fell to eventual champion Pikeville by only five points.
Despite losing the services of the 15th Region Player of the Year from 2019-2020 in center Katie Ball (22.7 ppg., 14.5 rpg.) to graduation, coach Deskins likes what his team brings to the table.
“We’re pretty guard heavy as a team, so it kind of pushes us as a coaching staff to expand what we do,” Deskins said. “With this group I like more of a fast faced, get-up-and-go style and try to get 8 or 9 girls in the rotation and get after people. Basketball is going to more and more of a spread, not necessarily always run and gun, but just spreading the court and letting your playmakers make plays.”
The Lady Pirates return three of their top four scorers from a season ago in junior guards Cushi Fletcher and Linzee Phillips and freshman Kyera Thornsbury, who started a season ago as an 8th grader.
Fletcher was the second leading scorer on the team last season scoring 11.3 points per game and was the top three-point shooter on the squad drilled 33 long balls. Deskins expects the talented wing to step up and score the ball from all over the court in 2021.
“Cushi is going to be a stud for us this year. If I look back at if anybody has put in the amount of time they needed to to prepare its Cushi,” Deskins said. “She’s like a 5’9” guard, very quick with a nice shot and offensive game. We’ve been after her a bit defensively but she’s really come a long way in that aspect. She’s a gamer, there should be nights where Cushi drops 30 a game.”
Thornsbury and Phillips each return after sharing the backcourt in 2019-2020 and have each saw ample playing time for the red-and-white each of the past two seasons.
Thornsbury averaged 10.3 points, five rebounds, and four assists a season ago as an 8th grader while Phillips added 4.8 points, five assists, and four steals per contest.
“Both of these guards bring something different to the table,” Deskins said of the duo. “Kyera is a score heavy guard, even though sometimes I have to make her go score, you’ll see this year she has potential to be one of the best scorers in the region just from an inside/outside game. And then Linzee is kind of defense oriented, very intelligent, very smart. She gets you going and doing the right things on the floor. “
Deskins said that this season he is giving more freedom to his two guards to take more control of the offense as they hopes to implement a fast style of play.
Also expected to see plenty of action for BHS is junior guards Kyra Justice and Alyssa Varney who each saw action a year ago along with 6’3” sophomore center Jenna Sparks who will contribute to the cause on the inside.
The 2021 schedule will feature mostly opponents from within the 15th region as Knott County Central and Rowan County are currently the only teams from outside the region on the schedule.
Deskins said that like with most teams across the state, the 2021 schedule will be fluid as games could be added or removed from the schedule as the season progresses.
BHS opens the season Jan 4 at Paintsville and then plays their first home game on Jan. 11 at home against East Ridge.
BELFRY GIRLS 2020-2021 ROSTER
44 Hannah Cantrell F So.
22 Ashlee Phillips G Fr.
20 Hope Coley F, G So.
10 Linzee Phillips G Jr.
14 Cushi Fletcher F, G Jr.
00 Hannah Scales F Fr.
11 Baylei Howard F Jr.
34 Jenna Sparks C So.
33 Isabella Howard G Fr.
23 Kyera Thornsbury G Fr.
2 Kyra Justice G Jr.
3 Alyssa Varney G Jr.
BELFRY GIRLS 2020-2021 BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
NOTE: Schedule subject to change
Jan 4- Paintsville away 7:30 PM
Jan 8- Floyd Central away 7:30 PM
Jan 11- East Ridge home 7:30 PM
Jan 15- Phelps away 6:00 PM
Jan 18- East Ridge away 7:30 PM
Jan 21- Pikeville home 7:30 PM
Jan 22- Knott County Central home 7:30 PM
Jan 25- Lawrence County home 7:30 PM
Jan 26- Pike County Central home 6:00 PM
Jan 29- Phelps home 6:00 PM
Feb 6- Pikeville away 7:30 PM
Feb 8- Martin County away 7:30 PM
Feb 12- Floyd Central home 7:30 PM
Feb 13- Lawrence County away 7:30 PM
Feb 15- Paintsville home 7:30 PM
Feb 16- Martin County home 7:30 PM
Feb 16- Pike County Central away 6:00 PM
Feb 20- Rowan County away 2:30 PM
Feb 22- Knott County Central away 7:30 PM
Mar 4- Betsy Layne home 7:30 PM