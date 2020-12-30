WEST MADISON — Experience is the primary ingredient that the Scott High girls basketball squad look to in what they feel can be a successful 2021 campaign for the Cardinal Conference School.
The Lady Skyhawks jump up to Class AAA status during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons as the WVSSAC implements its two-year, four-class pilot program. Logan and Scott will be joined by Lincoln County and Wayne in its new four-team sectional. Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley and Winfield will be in the region.
Second-year Head Coach Kevin Harper nurtured an improved squad from the previous season and looks to improve on a five-win campaign a year ago.
“We have more overall depth this year and that is going to help us a lot,” he said. “We have some girls come out that didn’t play last year. We also had a couple girls that didn’t come out that played last year and I was disappointed they didn’t.”
The team returns a trio of CVN All-County players in junior leading scorer Shea Miller who averaged 12 ppg, senior Leah Davis and sophomore Jenna Butcher.
Alanna Tomblin is a retuning contributor with experience at multiple positions.
Junior Gracie Ferrell nursed an injury much of last season but Coach Harper said she is ready to hit the court this year.
“She’s worked really hard in the off-season to get back and she put in the time and she’ll be a key contributor who can play inside and outside,” he said. “IF we go with a small lineup she’ll play inside if we go bigger, she’ll bounce out on the wing.”
Junior Anna Burns can also play inside or outside for the Lady Skyhawks, providing Coach Harper’s motion offense some flexibility in 2021.
“Last season, I did more teaching than coaching in my first year with the girls,” Harper added. “I think this year they know what I expect from them and I have gotten to know them. We have more guards and last year we just had three guards. We were usually a lot bigger than our opponents and the game has changed, especially at the high school level. It’s a perimeter game today and you’ve got to match up.”
Lilly Bias returns to the team after a successful soccer season after she sat out hoops season last year.
“I think she will help us some and I think we’ll be improved and even with the four days of practice we got in before we were shut down due to COVID-19, it was clear to me we are improved,” Harper said.
Coach Harper said that each season, he instills in the girls that no spot is safe and they’ll have to earn their playing time.
“We have some good competition and I tell them that no spot is set in stone and if they have a spot they have to work hard to keep it,” he said. “I’m big on hustle and motivation and that all starts in practice.”
Freshman Ava Crawford has impressed early after a successful middle school career.
“She will help us in games but she’ll push our upper classmen guards in practice as well,” Harper added. “Tatum Halley didn’t play last year and she is back and she’ll push our guards and contribute.”
Harper said that he looks forward to having a full squad at practices after injuries last season left him with just eight players to scrimmage at times.
“It will be good to be healthy and have good numbers in terms of our roster,” he said.
Harper added that scheduling in the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge with the season delayed until Jan. 11 practices begin.
“It has been a real challenge for coaches,” he said. “We just got our schedule finalized and that was a big deal to finally get done.”
Coach Harper said that he looks to continue an upward trajectory as he builds a successful program.
“We look to keep improving and when the girls prepare for a game I want them to prepare to win and not expect to lose,” he said. “That is something we must instill in them and we are making progress.”
Mark Hale and Brent Kirk return as assistant coaches in 2021 for the Lady Skyhawks.