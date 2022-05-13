LICK CREEK — The Scott Lady Skyhawks captured their second consecutive Class AA Region IV Section II Championship on Wednesday night as they defeated rival Chapmanville 6-3 in a winner-take-all game at Lick Creek Park.
With the win Scott advances to the Region IV Championship round as they will play a best of three series against Section I champion Winfield (22-7) beginning on Monday.
Scott jumped out to an early lead in their first time at bat as Natalie Green plated the first run with a RBI single to right and then Hannah Price made it 2-0 with a run scoring double to center.
The score remained the same until the top of the fourth inning when Chapmanville finally got on the board as Chloe Murphy singled to bring home Baylee Belcher who had singled.
The Lady Tigers took their first lead of the game at 3-2 in the ensuing fourth inning when they sent two runners across plate.
Jayanna Dingess led the inning off with a single and later came in to score the tying run on a RBI groundout from Brook Christian. Next up was Ashleigh Mahon and she delivered a clutch RBI single to score Mikayla Tomblin and put Chapmanville on top by a single run.
The homestanding Skyhawks surged ahead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning as they scored four runs in the inning to take a three run lead.
Hailey Capps kicked the rally off with a double and then Kayleigh Ellis singled to put two runners on base. Winning pitcher Tatum Halley then helped her own cause when she drilled a two-run double on a line drive to center to put the Hawks back on top 4-3.
After a bunt single from Jayden Elkins, Green delivered again as she stroked a RBI double to right to score Halley from second and push their lead to 5-3.
Scott scored their final run of the inning two batters later when Abigail Cook hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Elkins and make it 6-3.
After allowing a leadoff single to Erin Adkins in the top of the sixth inning Halley retired the next six Lady Tiger hitters in order to close out the game. She pitched well picking up the win as she went the complete game and allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits with two Ks and no walks.
Murphy was saddled with the loss for Chapmanville as she allowed six runs, four earned, on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
After losing to Chapmanville in a 6-4 12 inning classic in the second round of the sectional Scott had to battle their way back through the loser bracket to get to the championship and then defeat Chapmanville two times to retain their sectional crown. They defeated the Tigers 13-5 on Wednesday to set up the clincher on Thursday night.
The loss for Chapmanville ends their season with a 16-11 record while Scott improves their mark to 21-9.
The first game of Scott's three game set with the Lady Generals will be played at Winfield on Monday while game two will be played at Scott on Tuesday. The if necessary game three would be played back in Winfield on Wednesday if needed. All games will start at 6 p.m.
Score by Innings
CRHS: 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 - 3 7 1
SHS: 2 0 0 0 4 0 x - 6 8 2