The Tide keeps rolling.
The Sherman Tide that is. Sherman blanked the Logan High School softball team, 6-0, on Thursday night at the Sherman High School softball field.
The Tide, a strong contender to make it back to the Class A state softball tournament next month at Vienna, improved to 16-1 on the season coupled with Friday's 9-0 win at home over Tug Valley.
Autumn Thompson pitched a complete game four-hit shutout for the Tide on the mound in Thursday's win over Logan as she fired seven innings, striking out six and walking none.
Emma Vinson suffered the loss within the circle for Logan (6-14). She allowed six earned runs on 14 hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
The game was scoreless through four innings but Sherman was able to plate a run in the fifth and then a six-run sixth broke the game open.
Sarah Noe and Raegan Quick were each 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Cats.
Hailee Skeens ripped two home runs for the Tide, going 2-for-4 with RBIs.
Cloey Toney, Thompson and Sydnee Ferrell all doubled for Sherman. Katlyn Jenkins, Thompson, Zoie Hess and Taylor Snodgrass had two hits each for the Tide.
Sherman had one error in the game to none for Logan.
Logan was scheduled to play host to Herbert Hoover on Friday and go to Sissonville on Saturday. The Lady Cats play at Scott on Monday, host Wyoming East on Tuesday and then host county rival Chapmanville on Wednesday in a trio of 5:30 p.m. contests.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.