CHARLESTON — In a season of tennis history for Chapmanville tennis, more was written earlier this month in Charleston.
The Chapmanville Lady Tigers ended the year as the top public school in the state, and overall state runner-up for the first time in school history, as they edged out a veteran Williamstown team 11-10 in match wins, with Charleston Catholic placing first with 16 wins.
The Lady Tigers’ 11 state tournament wins were the most in school history in a state tournament showing, and had the most state finalist in the girls’ field with five, making it seven-state finalist players in the past two years for Chapmanville.
Chapmanville also made school history by winning their first singles state championship, as sophomore Emma Bryant took the #3 girls singles title 7-5, 6-4 over Williamstown’s London Flores, making it the school’s third state title in tennis overall, adding to their two doubles championships in 2014 by Haley Justice, Cassidy Lewis, Myla Bryant, and Sara Lambert.
Chapmanville Head Coach Chris Kidd said the week was an incredible achievement for their program.
“We’ve had so many good teams over the 13 years that I’ve been here,” Kidd said. “We finished third and fourth a few times on the girls’ and boys’ side, but to finally break through against some really great and veteran teams like Charleston Catholic, Williamstown, Logan, Oak Glen, and others really speaks to how hard our kids have worked to achieve something like this. It’s an incredible achievement for a southern West Virginia team that doesn’t always have the same resources as a lot of the more affluent areas in our state, but we’ve been able to do it by working together and having so many people willing to help our kids. I can’t thank everyone enough for making this possible. This belongs to all of us.”
On the girls’ side, Chapmanville freshman Courtney Curnutte made an amazing run to the state finals after finishing third in the region the week before.
She began by knocking off Westside’s Kaylee Addair in the first round 8-1, then went up against the top player from another region in the quarterfinals, Wheeling Central’s Danielle Agcaoili. In a back and forth affair, Curnutte came back from 5-6 down to defeat Agcaoili 8-6 to advance to the semifinals, and earn All-State honors, the third time in school history along with Austin Hanshaw and Jill Blevins.
Curnutte then continued her unprecedented run, as she took on defending state champion Jenna Butcher of Scott, making it the fifth time the two had played this season with Butcher taking three of the four encounters, all in tight affairs. Curnutte blasted her way to a 6-3, 6-1 win between the two friends. It was a match Coach Kidd said was the best Curnutte played all year.
“Courtney played outstanding tennis,” Kidd said. “Jenna is such a great champion and player, and we all love her on our team, and she and her family love us. It’s always hard when they play because you have such respect for both kids, but Courtney played the way she knows she can and has worked hard on her game for over a year now, and it all paid off in the semifinals. She wasn’t in the top six when she started in middle school, and to be an all-state player and our first #1 player to make a state final in school history shows the heart and work ethic she has. I’m so proud of her.”
Curnutte would fall in the finals to tournament favorite Nadia Orcutt of Charleston Catholic to close a great season for the Lady Tigers’ young gun.
In number two singles, Chapmanville’s Jill Blevins, who won the conference and regional title this year in singles for the Lady Tigers and was an All-State player and state finalist last season, knocked off Madison Merrill of Lincoln in the quarterfinals 8-0. In the semifinals, Blevins went toe to toe with now four-time state champion Annie Cimino of Charleston Catholic. The two slugged it out for over two hours in difficult heat, with Blevins pushing Cimino to a third and deciding set before Cimino took the match in a tight affair, and eventually the title by week’s end.
Coach Kidd said he was so proud of the way Blevins competed.
“Jill is a pit bull,” Kidd said. “She wants to win every drill, every practice, and every point, and to take an unbelievable competitor and champion like Cimino to the wire like she did makes me so proud of her. Jill picked up three big points this week that helped us edge out Williamstown for state runner-up, and this match proves what I always know about Jill, she’s always going to stand in and give everything she has. It was one of the best-played matches of the tournament, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
In number three singles, the Lady Tigers Emma Bryant, who won the conference and regional title in singles this year, and was a state finalist in number three singles last year as a freshman for Chapmanville, grinded her way back to the state finals again this year, as she eliminated Caroline Dysart of Herbert Hoover 8-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals she found a way to get through a difficult and long match as she outlasted Oak Glen’s Kittawana McKinley 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to earn her a trip back to the state finals.
Bryant’s final against Flores from Williamstown was a rollercoaster ride that lasted two and a half hours, as Bryant raced out to a 5-0 lead before Flores stormed back to tie the match 5-5. Bryant would dig in and find a way to take the first set 7-5. Flores would take command early in the second set, before Bryant came back to take a late 5-4 lead, and would close out the match on a Flores forehand into the net to give Chapmanville their first singles championship in school history, and cap off an undefeated singles season for Bryant at 26-0.
Coach Kidd said he knew Bryant was willing to fight for as long as the match took.
“Emma is just a grinder and competitor,” Kidd said. “She never thinks she can’t win a match against anyone. Flores is such a tough player for Williamstown. But Emma has pushed herself so hard to get into this position and to watch her find a way to get through that match mentally and physically said everything you need to know about her as a person and a player. To go 26-0 in our region and against the competition she had this week says so much about the player she’s become. I’m so happy for her. To come up just short last year in the finals and to work your way back up that mountain to try it again show’s a lot of guts and willpower, and Emma has shown that from 6th grade until now. I’m so proud of her.”{/span}
In number four singles, Chapmanville sophomore Carmen Mahon, who won her conference and regional singles titles this season, and was a state semifinalist in doubles last year, pushed her way to the state finals in this position for the first time in school history with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Claire Mullen of Charleston Catholic. Mahon would battle hard in the final against Williamstown senior Audrey Fenton before Fenton was able to take the title in a long and hard-fought match, but Coach Kidd said Mahon has shown so much fight over the course of her five years of playing.
“Carmen is only 4’ 11”,” Kidd said, “but that girl digs deep inside that little body every match she plays and competes like she’s a giant. She’s overcome a lot to be as successful as she’s become...If you can’t like Carmen then you just don’t like people. She’s so sweet and kind, and watching her play so well this week and make the finals made me so proud and happy for her and what she’s done to get here.”
In number one doubles, the team of Curnutte and Blevins got by Shady Spring’s Haley Sweaney and Taylor Poe 8-0, and then nearly pulled off the upset the following morning against Williamstown seniors Taylor Islay and Fenton. Curnutte and Blevins battled back from 3-6 and 5-7 down to force a deciding tiebreaker that Williamstown edged out 9-8 (10-8) to advance to the semifinals.
In number two doubles, the team of Bryant and Mahon would fall to the eventual state champions Cimino and Molly Murphy of Charleston Catholic 8-3.
In number 3 doubles, the Lady Tigers team of Emily Carter and Emily Hughes, who were conference and regional champions this season, won an electric semifinal that went on into the night against Charleston Catholic on Friday evening. The team of Mullen and Anne Carter from Catholic came back from an early deficit before Carter and Hughes closed out the first set 6-4, and in a tight second set that saw the momentum change hands multiple times, Carter and Hughes were able to prevail 7-5 to advance to the finals.
Carter and Hughes would come up just short of the title in the finals against Williamstown’s duo of Claire Strobl and Athena Stewart, but Coach Kidd said this was a great accomplishment for his girls.
“Both of them hadn’t planned on playing when the season started,” Kidd said. “I’m so glad they changed their minds because they are both amazing kids. It seemed like a tough fit at first with Emily Carter being a senior and Emily Hughes being a freshman, but as the season went on they started to jell together and play some great tennis...These two did such a great job this year. I’m so proud of them.”