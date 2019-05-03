HAMLIN - Wednesday's 3-0 win over Logan at Hamlin put the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team into the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 winner's bracket final.
Chapmanville (15-11), the number two seed in the sectionals, are set to take on top seed Lincoln County (18-14) on Friday at 6 p.m., weather permitting. CRHS is the three-time defending sectional champs and beat LCHS in last year's finals.
Lincoln County was a 7-6 winner over Man on Wednesday as the Lady Panthers advanced as well.
Logan (8-19) was slated to face winless Mingo Central (0-26) again in Thursday night's elimination game. The Lady Cats had defeated the Miners 15-3 in Tuesday's sectional opener.
For Chapmanville, it was its 11th straight win over Logan.
Sierra Cook and Tabitha Adkins combined to toss a two-hitter on the mound. Cook started and went three innings, allowing one run while striking out four batters.
Cook, who was reportedly suffering a sore leg, was then taken out in favor of Adkins, who hurled the final four innings to get the save. She fanned three batters. Both pitchers allowed just one hit.
Freshman Chloe Bryant started for Logan and took the loss. Emma Vinson pitched in relief.
Sarah Noe and Raegan Quick had one hit each for Logan, both singles.
Senior shortstop Shea Pridemore was 2-for-4 with a double for CRHS. Jenna Barker, freshman Baylee Belcher and Sidnee Varney all singled.
Chapmanville scored one run in the first inning as Pridemore ripped a ground rule double and later scored on Barker's sacrifice fly.
The Lady Tigers then tacked on two more in the second and it stood.
-----
Class AA Region 4 Section 2
Softball Tournament
(Double elimination)
At Lincoln County High School, Hamlin, W.Va.
Tuesday, April 30
No. 4 Man 7, No. 5 Scott 3
No. 3 Logan 15, No. 6 Mingo Central 3
Wednesday, May 1
No. 1 Lincoln County 7, No. 4 Man 6
No. 2 Chapmanville 3, No. 3 Logan 0
Thursday, May 2
Loser's bracket game, Scott (7-17) vs. No. 4 Man (11-10), late
Loser's bracket game, Mingo Central (0-26) vs. No. 3 Logan (8-19), late
Friday, May 3
Winner's bracket final: No. 2 Chapmanville (15-11) at No. 1 Lincoln County (18-14), 6 p.m.
Loser's bracket game, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 6
Loser's bracket final, 6 p.m.
Sectional championship game, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 7
Sectional championship game (in necessary), 6 p.m.