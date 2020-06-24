Jenna Barker didn’t get a chance to play in her final year with the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team amid the COVID-19 crisis.
However, if all goes to plan, she will be able to play one more time in the North-South All-Star Softball Games on July 9.
Barker, a graduated Chapmanville senior, is set to play on the Region 4 team, coached by Jim Henderson.
On Barker’s team are: Autumn Thompson and Taylor Elkins of Sherman; Lindsay Russell and Maggie Bird of Buffalo; Karli LaFauci of Van; Hannah Toppings of Huntington; Gracie Hightower and Makayla Ferguson of Cabell Midland; Lindsey Phares and Harlie Vannatter of Hurricane; Elizabeth Queen of Wayne; Sophie Wellman and Gracie Edwards of Spring Valley; Peyton Jordan of Point Pleasant; Hannah Rose of Wahama; and Liv McClain of Nitro.
Barker was one of five Lady Tiger seniors this season with the others being KK Davis, Cameron Dodrill, Tonya McCormick and Faith Toppins, a transfer from Lincoln County.
“These seniors have worked their butts off,” said Chapmanville veteran coach Ronnie Ooten in an earlier interview.
Barker had a big year in 2019 for the Lady Tigers and was expected to have another big season this spring.
The third baseman hit .304 in 2019 for Chapmanville with one home run, 23 RBI, a .420 slugging percentage and five doubles. She was also voted Class AA Honorable Mention All-State and was a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection.
“She came up as a catcher and we had moved her to third base,” Ooten said. “She’s fantastic and a good third baseman.”
Last season saw the end to Chapmanville’s dynasty.
After winning the 2016 Class AA state championship and finishing as the state runner-ups in 2017 and 2018, the youthful Lady Tigers failed to make it out of their sectional last year as Chapmanville lost a 10-9 extra inning thriller at Lincoln County in the sectional finals, blowing a 9-6 late inning lead.
Chapmanville closed out the 2019 season at 17-13 but saw a lot of improvement with its young team. The Lady Tigers had sported an 80-17 record the previous three seasons.
It was a rebuilding year last season for CRHS and the Lady Tigers were expected to turn the corner this year before everything was shut down in mid-March.
“It’s a shame. I thought that if our pitching came up we would have had a team that could have hit with anybody this season,” Ooten said.
This year was also supposed to be the first season the WVSSAC held the state softball tournament at South Charleston’s turfed Little Creek Park. Vienna had played host to the previous 17 state tournaments dating back to 2003.
The state tournament was originally slated to be played in late May.