GLENHAYES — Bouncing back is always good.
The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team certainly did that on Saturday night by defeating the host Tolsia Lady Rebels, 74-57, in the consolation game of the BJM Key Player Shootout at the Tolsia High School gym in Glenhayes.
Chapmanville (2-1) had opened tourney play last Friday in a 52-42 loss to Grace Christian in a game the Lady Tigers didn’t not play very well.
Things were different this time but CRHS coach Johnny Williamson said his team still has a long way to go.
Chapmanville lost five seniors from last year’s team, including 1,000-point scorers and All-State players Kaylee Blair and Madison Webb.
“We played much better offensively and we won,” Williamson said. “It’s going to take a little time for us to bind our players together. When Abbie Myers is on the court we basically have three point guards. Graci Brumfield had been sick but is feeling better. Tolsia is very physical so it was a good challenge for us.”
Chapmanville led 17-13 after one quarter and 36-32 at halftime before outscoring Tolsia 16-7 in the third quarter to grab a 52-39 lead. A 22-18 edge in the fourth quarter set the final score.
Graci Brumfield led the Lady Tigers with a 22-point effort.
Four Chapmanville players broke into double digits in scoring as Ali Williamson sank four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Ali Farmer and Abbie Myers pitched in 14 points apiece.
Hollie Blair had four and Claire Dingess two points.
Tolsia’s Katie Marcum led all scorers with 27 points. Katelyn Kelly had nine and Autumn Block and Kylea Pollinger netted seven points each. Selena Browning had three and Jace Litton two.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 52, CHAPMANVILLE 42: Sloppy play and turnovers led to the Chapmanville Regional High School’s 52-42 loss to Grace Christian on Friday night in the first-round of the four-team {span class=”css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0”}BJM Key Player Shootout{/span} at the Tolsia High School gym at Glenhayes.
The Lady Tigers led briefly 7-5 early in the first quarter but it went downhill after that as Grace Christian (2-0) used pressure defense to force numerous turnovers and take Chapmanville out of sync.
The Lady Soldiers led 13-9 after one quarter and never trailed after that, taking a 28-19 edge at the half and leading 38-29 after three.
Grace Christian led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter. Chapmanville was able to close the gap to eight but could get no closer as Chapmanville fell to 1-1 on the season and dropped into Saturday night’s tournament consolation game.
The Lady Tigers, which dressed only 10 players, were led by Abby Myers, who came off the bench to score 13 points. Ali Williamson tallied 10, while Graci Brumfield and Hollie Blair netted nine each. Ali Farmer had one point and starter Olivia Dalton did not score.
Brumfield and Farmer, a pair of Harts natives, are transfers from Lincoln County High School.
Just three players scored for Grace Christian, led by Hazley Matthews’ 24 points. Emily Hutchinson had 19 and Samantha Wells 10.
The Lady Soldiers led by as many as 16 points in the game in the third quarter.
Down 36-20 after a Hutchinson 3-pointer and later 38-22, the Lady Tigers went on a bit of a run.
With 1:54 left in the quarter, Myers drove down the lane for a bucket, then just 11 seconds later, Brumfield scored on a layup off a Grace turnover as CRHS pulled to within 38-27 after three.
Chapmanville made a late stab but just ran out of time.
A pair of Williamson free throws cut it to 47-37 with 2:16 left.
She hit two more foul shots with 1:41 to go as CRHS trimmed the margin to 47-39.
Then with 1:29 left, the Lady Tigers had an opportunity to get even closer but Williamson was whistled for five seconds on an in-bounds pass and the Lady Soldiers capitalized on the turnover with a three-point play by Wells with 56 seconds left to make it 50-39.
Williamson responded with a 3-pointer from the wing with 49 ticks to go as the lead was cut back to 50-42.
Grace Christian then hit two free throws with 37.7 seconds to go and later dribbled out the clock.