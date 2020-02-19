MAN — The Class AA No. 8-ranked Chapmanville Regional High School girls basketball team breezed to a 70-44 win at county rival Man on Monday night.
Chapmanville improved to 16-5 on the season, while Man dropped to 0-21.
The Lady Tigers gained a season series sweep over Man, also winning 74-38 earlier in the season at home.
Graci Brumfield paced Chapmanville with a 20-point effort. Ali Williamson had 13 points. Both hit a pair of 3-pointers on the evening.
Olivia Dalton also broke into double digits in scoring with 10 points.
Hollie Blair had nine, while Allie Farmer and Claire Dingess tossed in six points each. Mikayla Crum had four and Baylie Crum two.
Shania Kennedy led Man with 21 points, sinking two 3-pointers. She also pulled down seven rebounds.
Macie Cline drilled a trio of treys and had 11 points. Desiree Wise had five, Tori Honaker four and Olivia Ramsey three.
Wise also had seven boards. Caleigh Brown dished out seven assists and had five rebounds.
Chapmanville led 22-3 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Tigers’ starters played in just the first and third quarters.
CRHS led 30-22 at the half and 59-29 after three.
Man is slated to play at home against Sherman on Wednesday in the regular season finale. Chapmanville hosts No. 2 Winfield in its regular season finale.
RIVER VIEW 65, MAN 38: Man lost 65-38 at home to River View last Thursday.
Caleigh Brown had nine points to lead Man. Macie Cline and Desiree Wise had six points each.
Tori Honaker and Shania Kennedy each had five points.
Kami Anderson had four points and Olivia Ramsey had three.
River View was led by Kristen Calhoun’s 25 points.
PHELPS, KY. 55, MAN 31: The Man High School girls’ basketball team dropped to 0-19 on the season with a 55-31 loss at home to Phelps, Ky., on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Macie Cline had eight points and four rebounds to lead Man.
Desiree Wise had six points and five rebounds, while Caleigh Brown contributed five points and five assists.
Tori Honaker had five points and five rebounds.
Shania Kennedy tossed in four points and seven rebounds. Karissa Anderson had three points.
Phelps was led by Danielle Prater, who poured in 20 points. Kacie Dotson added 13 points.