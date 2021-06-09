The Chapmanville Regional High School tennis team capped off a successful season with a second place showing last week at the state tournament in Charleston.
The Lady Tigers tied for the Class AA/A state runner-up spot with county rival Logan.
Chapmanville went 15-1 during the regular season, took second place at the Cardinal Conference meet and were Region 4 champions.
The Lady Tigers also placed two players in the state finals in singles for the first time in school history, as Jill Blevins made it all the way through the draw in the No. 2 singles position and Emma Bryant did the same in the No. 3 singles.
Lauren Workman, who qualified for states in No. 1 singles as well, and Blevins made it to the state quarterfinals in No. 1 doubles.
Bryant and Carmen Mahon made it to the state semifinals in No. 2 doubles, while Emily Carter and Katarina Curry equaled that feat in No. 3 doubles for Chapmanville.
To cap off the week, Chapmanville saw their second player in school history, and first girls team player be named to the All-State tournament team, as Blevins joined Tiger alum Austin Hanshaw by being named one of the top players in the state, along with area players Hannah Thompson of Logan, and Jenna Butcher of Scott.
The Lady Tigers will return five of their six starters next season, as Workman and Carter are both juniors, Blevins a sophomore, and Mahon and Bryant both freshman. Curry will be the lone senior leaving the team.
Following their state tournament run, Chapmanville’s girls’ team reflected on their season, and the run they made at regionals and states.
“It’s weird to think that I’m one of the best players in the state,” Blevins said. “It has been a huge goal for a long time and to put myself up there doesn’t seem true. I would be lying if I didn’t say that this experience hasn’t been stressful, but in a good way. Working hard, and putting in the time does pay off. To know that all the hours I spent either hitting with people or working on my shots have finally paid off feels incredible and it only makes me want to work harder.”
Workman said all of the Chapmanville player’s hard work paid off.
“I remember a couple of years back thinking how I wish I could be one of those good players that won regional titles and made states, and now... I realize I am,” she said. “I put in the work, and it paid off. I realized I could compete with the best, and now I further strive to be even better.”
Bryant echoed some of those thoughts.
“I don’t know that I would consider myself one of the best players in the states, but I really like the fact that getting to states has shown me how hard I’ve worked and how my efforts are paying off,” Bryant said. “It’s a great feeling knowing how I have had the opportunity to achieve some of my goals with the help and support of my coaches and knowing I have room to grow in the years coming.”
This was supposed to be more of a rebuilding year for the CRHS girls.
“It feels overwhelming and really amazing,” Mahon said. “A year ago I never thought I’d be where I am today. To be the best in the state and this be our rebuilding year is pretty epic and a year I’ll never forget.”
Carter said it was a great experience to make it to state.
“I never thought I’d make it to the state tournament,” she said.
Curry said it was rewarding to make it this far.
“I worked really hard to get to where I am and it felt great making it to states,” she said. “It was nerve-wracking, but it was such an honor. I loved getting to play with my partner Emily the most.”
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.