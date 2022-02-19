CHAPMANVILLE – The Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team closed out the regular season with Wednesday night's 55-30 win at home over the Poca Dots at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 9 in the state in Class AA, improved to 11-11 overall and 5-6 in the Cardinal Conference with the victory.
The Lady Tigers have won three out of their last four games.
CRHS was led by Jaiden Mahon, who drilled five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points on the night.
Chloe Thompson and Haley Fleming also broke into double digits in scoring with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Daizi Farley hit a pair of 3s and had seven points. Riley Lucas had three, Bry Marcum two and Claire Dingess one.
Brooke Campbell paced the Dots with 12 points. Shiloh Harding had 11.
Chapmanville is now set to play in the Class AA sectional tournament.
With just three teams in the section, the Lady Tigers have the first round bye and are set to play Mingo Central, most likely, on Friday, Feb. 25 in the sectional finals at Chapmanville.
CRHS defeated the No. 8-ranked Miners twice this season, downing Mingo Central 60-56 on the road on Jan. 20, then downing MCHS 49-39 on Jan. 29 at home.
The Miners (12-6) play Liberty-Raleigh in the sectional opener and are heavily favored. Mingo Central beat the Raiders by 41 and 35 points in a pair of meetings during the regular season.
LINCOLN COUNTY 46, CHAPMANVILLE 45: Chapmanville lost a 46-45 heartbreaker to Lincoln County on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Chloe Thompson and Jaiden Mahon paced the Lady Tigers with 11 points each. Haley Fleming also broke into double digits with 10 points. Senior Claire Dingess tossed in eight and freshman Daizi Farley had five.
Mahon hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Lincoln County was led by Kenley Kveton's 19-point effort. Gracie Clay netted 11 and Avery Lucas 10.
The Lady Panthers led 14-10 after one quarter but were outscored 12-3 in the second as CRHS took a 22-17 lead. Lincoln County had a 16-10 edge in the third to take a 33-32 lead after three. Both teams scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.
