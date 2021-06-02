CHAPMANVILLE – The Chapmanville Regional High School softball team coasted past the Logan Lady Cats, 8-3, on Tuesday, June 1 in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament at Chapmanville's Ronnie Ooten Field.
Chapmanville (8-13), the No. 3 seed and the visitor's on the scoreboard, led from the start, scoring one run in the top of the first inning and two more in the second to go up 3-0.
A five-run seventh put Chapmanville ahead 8-0.
Logan (6-16), the second seed, plated all three of its runs in the bottom of the seventh but it was too little too late.
Sierra Cook was the starting and winning pitcher for the Lady Tigers. She went the distance, striking out 13 and walking none.
Emma Vinson was the starting and losing pitcher for Logan. She was relieved by Chloe Bryant and Harlee Quick.
Several Lady Tigers had good nights at the plate.
Emma Muncy was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, while Ashleigh Mahon went 2-for-5 with a double.
Erin Adkins and Baylee Belcher were both 2-for-4, while Cook went 2-for-2.
Maddie Williams and Claire Dingess each doubled. Erica Sigmon added a single.
Taylor Noe led the Logan bats as she was 2-for-4 with a pair of triples and two RBIs. Emma Elkins and Vinson were each 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.
Harlee Quick had two hits with one of them being a double. Madison Adams also singled for the Lady Cats.
Chapmanville is set to take on the winner of the Scott/Wayne game on Friday at 6 p.m. in the winner's bracket final at CRHS. Logan falls into the loser's bracket.