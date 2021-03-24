The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team took it on the chin on Saturday at Winfield as the Lady Tigers dropped an 83-29 game on the road at Winfield.
Chapmanville fell to 0-6 on the season with the loss.
Hollee Blair led the Lady Tigers with eight points. Chloe Thompson and Jena Dingess tossed in five points each.
RIVER VIEW 61, CHAPMANVILLE 47: Chapmanville stayed winless with Thursday night’s 61-47 loss at home to River View.
Hollee Blair led Chapmanville with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Chloe Thompson contributed 10 points and five assists, while Jena Dingess had nine points and three assists. All of her points came on a trio of 3-point shots.
Jaiden Mahon had seven points, nine rebounds and four assists.
“We were very passive in all phases for the majority of the night, with the exception of the fourth quarter,” Lady Tigers’ coach Kristina Gore said. “We allowed River View to be the aggressor instead of it being us. Are we young and inexperienced? Yes. Does it make things more difficult being down a starter that typically plays 30 minutes a game? Absolutely. But at some point, we have to rise to the challenge and meet adversity head on. We haven’t done that the past two nights.
“We are 0-5 but truthfully I only feel like we are 0-2 because the past two games are the only ones I felt like I saw quit in our girls. If we can find our competitive nature we will get back on the right track very soon.”
MINGO CENTRAL 67, CHAPMANVILLE 30: The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team remained winless on the season with Wednesday night’s 67-30 loss at Class AA sectional foe Mingo Central.
Jaiden Mahon led Chapmanville with a 20-point effort. Makayla Crum and Chloe Thompson netted four each and Hollee Blair had two points.
Scarlett Tomason drilled five 3-pointers and led the Miners with 25 points. Jenna Wagoner had 19 points.
Mingo Central led 15-4 after one quarter, 30-16 at the half and 52-20 after three.
“Very disappointed with the lack of leadership tonight,” Lady Tigers’ coach Kristina Gore said “We have three captains on this team. One couldn’t play in this one and will also miss the next three. The other two combined for six points and two made field goals. Didn’t see much fight out of either, especially defensively. When your leaders don’t fight, that sets the tone for the game. Jaiden was a bright spot tonight. As disappointed as I am overall, it was great to see her find some confidence. I’m tough on that kid, because I know what she’s capable of. I’m more than ready for her to figure it out. She took a step toward that tonight. I can honestly say she is one of a very small handful that gave us a solid effort on both ends tonight.”