LICK CREEK – Tied at four in the top of the twelfth inning, No. 2 seed Chapmanville found a way to win and break open a pitching duel against No. 1 seed Scott on their way to a 6-4 Class AA Region 4 Section 2 double elimination tournament win.
Top seeded Scott (18-9) came in after notching a win over Wayne and Chapmanville (16-9) had beaten Logan in the opening round.
The squads split games in the regular season which were high scoring affairs. Chapmanville took the first tilt 10-4 on March 30 and Scott won the second meeting on April 12 by a score of 9-5.
Scott found life in the eleventh when Jayden Elkins belted a solo home run to knot the game at 4-4.
In the decisive top of the twelfth frame, Chapmanville’s Brooke Christian walked and eventually was plated by a double from Erin Adkins. The Lady Tigers tagged on an additional insurance run when Murphy drove her home with a fly ball to centerfield.
While Scott outhit the Lady Tigers 12 to 10, they just couldn’t muster a run in the late extras on a cool night at Lick Creek Park.
Tatum Halley, who mashed a home run in the opening frame started the game on the hill for Scott and threw 11.2 innings with nine strikeouts and only four earned runs. Cambri Barker struck out the only hitter she faced in relief.
On the bump for Chapmanville was freshman Chloe Murphy who got the win going the distance in hurling 12 innings and fanning an astonishing 18 batters.
The Lady Tigers were led by Erin Adkins with three hits and Chloe Murphy and Claire Dingess had two each.
Jayden Elkins, Natalie Green, and Abigail Cook each had multiple hits for Scott. Adkins went 3-for-6 at the plate to lead Scott
Chapmanville sits in the catbird’s seat for a Championship tilt on May 10. Scott will play the winner of Wayne and Logan in a semifinal game on May 9.
