Lady Tigers fall at 4A South Charleston, 55-46 By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com Dec 8, 2021

SOUTH CHARLESTON – The Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team hung tough at Class AAAA South Charleston on Tuesday, Dec. 7, but ended up falling to the Black Eagles, 55-46.

Chapmanville (0-2) led 9-8 after the first quarter but fell behind 24-18 at the half and 43-30 after three. CRHS outscored SC 16-12 in the fourth.

Freshman Daizi Farley netted four 3-pointers and paced the Lady Tigers with a 14-point effort.

Chloe Thompson also broke into double digits in scoring with 11 points.

Freshman Laken Parks had five, freshman Brooke Christian four and Riley Lucas three points.

Natalie Smith and Daviya Leggett led South Charleston with 15 and 13 points respectively.

Chapmanville was 4 of 10 from the free throw line. The Black Eagles were 4 of 8.

CRHS plays in the Summers County tourney this Friday and Saturday.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner.