The 2021 season came to a close for the Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team and first-year coach Kristina Gore with Thursday’s 82-17 loss at No. 2-ranked Wyoming East in the Class AA Region 4 co-championship game at New Richmond.
Chapmanville closed out at 3-12.
Wyoming East, a state powerhouse, improved to 8-2 and are set to open play in the Class AA state tournament on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. against another Region 4 opponent, Mingo Central, at the Charleston Coliseum. East has the No. 2 seed, while the Miners are No. 7.
Claire Dingess led Chapmanville with six points. Hollee Blair had five, Riley Lucas three, Jaiden Mahon two and Jena Dingess one.
All-State senior Skyler Davidson led the Warriors with 21 points. Abby Russell netted 18, while Madison Clark tallied nine, Laken Toler eight and Hannah Blankenship and Daisha Summers had seven each.
“We knew Chapmanville was young. We knew they were big and they could shoot it if we let them,” Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna told the Beckley Register-Herald. “We have preached defense all year. The last two games our defense has been there and the intensity has been there. When you play like that, good things happen.”
East closed out the first quarter on a 16-0 run, taking a commanding 32-5 lead. Davidson had 17 points and 10 steals in the first quarter alone. Russell had 16 points and nine steals.
“We knew going in that this game was going to be a big challenge,” Gore said. “Wyoming East is a nightmare matchup for us right now. We are able to find success when we can make it a half court game. They have incredibly quick guards and play excellent full court pressure defense. They also have a lot of depth which allows them to play the way they do. They turned it into a track meet quickly. The way the game was called benefited them, as well. It suited their physical style.”
With such a young team, Chapmanville is looking to the future.
“We are very excited about the future trajectory of our program. We have some big plans in place for our off-season and will be ready to hit the ground running come November 8th,” Gore said.
Wyoming East now turns its attention to the state tournament. The Warriors last won a state title in 2016 and are just three wins away.
“We will face some really good offensive teams, so we will have to play really aggressive and smart defense,” Boninsegna said of the keys to victory in Charleston. “We will have to rebound really well also. If we can do that, I think we will be competitive and hopefully good things will happen.”