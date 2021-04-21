The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team is still alive.
Despite falling 54-42 at Mingo Central in last Friday night’s Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship game, Chapmanville is still just one win away from reaching the state tournament.
The Lady Tigers (3-11), however, must travel to state powerhouse Wyoming East on Thursday night in one of the Class AA Region 4 co-finals.
East (7-2) beat Summers County, 76-31, in its sectional title game.
“We’re very excited to still be playing basketball,” Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said. “We know the tall task we have before us heading to Wyoming East on Thursday. We are excited for the challenge and the opportunity ahead.”
Hollee Blair led the Lady Tigers with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Chloe Thompson dominated in the paint defensively and grabbed 12 rebounds and added eight blocked shots, three points and three assists.
Jena Dingess hit a trio of 3-pointers and had 11 points and a steal.
Jaiden Mahon tacked on seven points and 11 boards for CRHS. Claire Dingess and Riley Lucas each had two points, two boards and three assists.
Mingo Central used a 15-5 fourth quarter run to close out the win over CRHS.
Jenna Wagoner and Madisyn Curry each netted 14 points.
The Miners are set to host Summers County in Thursday’s regional co-final.
“Our group is disappointed with this loss right now, as am I,” Gore said. “For the most part we executed the defensive game plan, we just didn’t finish on the boards. Their big girl (Curry) was a difference maker for them. We got lost under screens and let Scarlet Thomason hit three big 3s in the first quarter. After we adjusted to that, she only made one more three the rest of the game. We got the shots we wanted offensively. We just didn’t make enough of them. We got in a hole a couple of times during the game, but we kept our composure and got right back in the game. We just couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch to get over the hump. Coach Smith and her staff have a nice ball club. Her two senior guards are tough. It’s nice as a coach to look out there on our side of things and see our four freshmen play the way they did. They were fearless and played with grit in their first sectional championship game.
“Chloe was a monster in the paint defensively with 12 rebounds and 7 blocks. She knows she needs a summer in the weight room, but we’ve talked all year about making up for weakness with meanness. She did that tonight. It was great to see.”