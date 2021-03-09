CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team fell 46-35 to Herbert Hoover on Monday night in the 2021 season opener for the Lady Tigers and the debut game for new head coach Kristina Gore.
Chapmanville, 0-1 overall and 0-1 in the Cardinal Conference, fell behind 8-5 after one quarter and trailed 20-14 at the half and 34-24 after three.
Claire Dingess netted 11 points to lead CRHS. Dingess, who drilled a pair of 3-pointers, was the only Chapmanville player to reach double digits in scoring.
Hollee Blair tallied nine points, while Chloe Thompson had six. Jaiden Mahon and Jena Dingess had three each. Riley Lucas had two and Bryanna Marcum one point.
Blair added 11 rebounds and two blocked shots. Thompson had eight boards and three blocks. Dingess dished out four assists, while Lucas handed out three.
Caroline Woody led Herbert Hoover (1-2) with a 23-point effort. She canned seven 3-pointers on the night, including four makes from beyond the 3-point arc in the fourth quarter alone.
Maddy Harper also broke into double figures in scoring with 10 points.
“Looking at the whole picture, we did a few good things that we can build off of,” Gore said. “Of course, we have some areas we need to clean up, rebounding and ball security being two of them. We played eight players tonight and four of them are freshmen. They don’t have the luxury of having a year to grow up. Instead they are being thrown to the wolves and have no choice but to learn as they go. I have all of the confidence in the world that they will. It’s going to be fun to watch their progress.”
Gore said her team’s defense played well, holding top scorer Taylor Ray to five points.
“For the most part we executed our defensive game plan,” she said. “In their last game, Ray scored 30 of Hoover’s 38 points. We held her to five. Claire Dingess did a great job shutting her down, with some help from Riley Lucas, as well. We said from the jump if someone was going to beat us, it wasn’t going to be her. Hats off to Woody. She stepped up in a big way for her team with four 3s in the fourth quarter to put us away.
“We had a lot of good shot opportunities tonight that we weren’t able to cash in on. Hollee and Claire each had a few that were all over the rim. We’ll improve and learn from each experience this season and as we gain more confidence, some of those shots will start to fall.”
Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action with Thursday’s home game against Wayne. The Lady Tigers then embark on a four game road stand beginning with the March 15 game at Nitro. CRHS plays at Mingo Central on March 17, at Winfield on March 20 and at Logan on March 22.