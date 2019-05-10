HAMLIN - Lincoln County took Chapmanville to the brink last season.
This time, the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team has done the same to Lincoln County
The Lady Tigers (17-12) forced a winner-take-all championship game in Class AA Region 4 Section 2 with Wednesday night's 8-2 win at Lincoln County (19-15) over the top-seeded Lady Panthers.
Lincoln County could have wrapped up the title on Wednesday but Chapmanville, a winner of four straight sectional championships, including the last two in the super section format, wasn't ready to give up its reign.
Chapmanville improved to 3-1 in the double-elimination sectionals. CRHS had opened with a 3-0 win over Logan on May 1, then lost 8-1 to Lincoln County on Monday, May 6. Chapmanville topped Man 8-0 in an elimination game on Tuesday to advance to the finals.
Tabitha Adkins launched a two-run homer for the Lady Tigers in Wednesday's game. It was her third of the season and the second in the sectional tournament. Adkins hit a grand slam in the Man game.
Bailey Parsons was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Jenna Barker, Ashleigh Mahon and Sierra Cook all had two hits apiece. Baylee Belcher had a single.
Trailing 8-0, Lincoln County's Koree Roberts hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Panthers were held to just two hits by Cook, the game's winning pitcher. Brooke Salmons had the other hit.
Cook went seven innings and allowed two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Shelby Browning was the starting and losing pitcher for LCHS. She was relieved by Kenzie Porter in the fifth.
The Chapmanville/Lincoln County winner advances to next week's best-of-three Class AA regional championship series.
The opponent will be either Nitro or Sissonville.
Sissonville (26-7) defeated Point Pleasant 1-0 on Wednesday and survived to host Nitro (24-7) in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 final. Nitro is in the driver's seat and would have to be beaten twice. A Sissonville win on Thursday would force a winner-take-all championship game on Friday evening.
Sissonville, the top seed, had lost its sectional opener to Nitro, 5-3, last week and have had to fight its way out of the loser's bracket. Sissonville rebounded to wins over Poca (12-0) and Wayne (9-1).
Game 1 in the regional series is scheduled for Monday, May 13 at Nitro/Sissonville. Game 2 is set for Tuesday, May 14 at Chapmanville/Lincoln County. Game 3, if necessary, would take place on Wednesday, May 15 back at Nitro or Sissonville.
CHAPMANVILLE 8, MAN 0: Chapmanville ended Man's season with Tuesday night's 8-0 win in five innings in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament at the Lincoln County High School softball field at Hamlin.
The win by Chapmanville moved the second seeded Lady Tigers (16-12) into Wednesday night's sectional championship round against Lincoln County.
Man, which finished 2-2 in the double elimination sectionals, saw its season come to a close at 13-11.
Man had earlier in the evening defeated Logan, 6-3, to advance.
Tabitha Adkins was the big star for Chapmanville as she hit a grand slam home run deep to left field in the first inning, putting CRHS ahead for good at 4-0. Adkins also pitched the complete game win on the mound, tossing five innings and allowing no runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Shiana Kennedy was the starting and losing pitcher for the Lady Billies. She was relieved by freshman Ashlee Tomblin in the second inning.
Freshman catcher Ashleigh Mahon singled and drove in two runs for Chapmanville. Shea Pridemore and Sierra Cook both singled and knocked in a run. Bailey Parsons also had a single.
Bella Conn, Maddie Meade and Chelsie Vance all singled for Man.
The game was the final prep contest for Man's senior players Allie Meade, Maddie Meade and Vance.
MAN 6, LOGAN 3: Man eliminated county rival Logan, 6-3, on Tuesday night in a loser's bracket game in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament at the Lincoln County High School softball field at Hamlin.
Logan closed out the season at 9-20 overall and 2-2 in the sectional tourney.
Man outhit Logan 13-2, rallying back from a 3-2 deficit after three innings. Man scored two in the fourth and two more in the seventh.
Shania Kennedy pitched the complete game win for the Lady Billies, allowing just three runs (two earned) on two hits with six strikeouts and five walks in a seven-inning worksheet.
Emma Vinson was the starting and losing pitcher for Logan, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing four earned runs on 12 hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Chloe Bryant pitched the last 1 2/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs on one hit wiht a pair of strikeouts.
Carlee Muncy rapped out three doubles and was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs for Man. Bella Conn was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Chelsea Vance was also 3-for-4 at the plate.
Allie Meade was 2-for-4. Kennedy and Maddie Meade both singled. Olivia Ramsey also had an RBI.
Abby Baisden singled and knocked in one run for Logan. Emma Elkins had the only other hit. Bryant drove in one as well.
Ashlyn Conley led Logan's regulars as she had a .333 batting average with one home run and 16 RBIs. Raegan Quick hit .279 with 16 RBIs and six doubles. Sarah Noe hit .260 with seven RBIs and six doubles.
Junior Haley Maynard hit two home runs and Vinson hit one.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com