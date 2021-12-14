The Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team gained a split over the weekend in the Rogers Oil Classic at Summers County High School.
Chapmanville (1-4) lost to River View, 63-44, on Friday night in the tournament opener, then rolled past Montcalm on Saturday, 55-34, in the consolation game.
Senior Claire Dingess led the Lady Tigers with 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss to River View.
Haley Fleming had 13 points and Brooke Christian added two points and four steals. Both are freshmen.
"I don't want to take anything away from River View. They are a solid ball club. They returned pretty much everyone from their state tournament team from last season and are well coached,” Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said. “However, we didn't put up much resistance on the defensive end of the floor in the paint. We consistently allowed people to cut right across our face without making any contact. They were very physical, and a few of us played like we were afraid to be touched. To make a long story short, they wanted it more.
"We got Claire back from injury this weekend, and it sure was nice to have her. She makes us stronger defensively and got a lot of hustle points for us in the paint tonight."
Fleming led CRHS in the win over Montcalm with 14 points, six steals and five rebounds.
Freshman Daizi Farley contributed 10 points and four assists, while Dingess had nine points, six rebounds and four steals.
"It was nice to get the monkey off our back and get a win,” Gore said. “Our effort and energy were much better this game, but there's still a lot that needs cleaned up. We shot poorly from the free throw line and again from the outside. Braylee Podunavac and Savannah Kirk both started for us tonight. They have been hustling their tails off in practice and in games. They earned the opportunity to start."
Gore said others played well too.
"Bryanna Marcum played quite a few minutes tonight as well and scored four points. She's another one that I don't have to worry about giving max effort,” she said. “Daizi is in a shooting slump right now, but I can't take anything away from her defensive effort. She's also starting to take the ball to the basket more when she isn't hitting from outside. She's a competitor through and through and gives me everything she has on the defensive end. I'm confident she will come out of it soon."
Dingess and Fleming were named to the All-Tournament Team.
CRHS was scheduled to play at Sherman on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers play at Wayne on Dec. 17 and host Class AAAA South Charleston on Dec. 21 in the home opener.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 55, CHAPMANVILLE 46: The Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team hung tough at Class AAAA South Charleston on Tuesday, Dec. 7, but ended up falling to the Black Eagles, 55-46.
Chapmanville led 9-8 after the first quarter but fell behind 24-18 at the half and 43-30 after three. CRHS outscored SC 16-12 in the fourth.
Freshman Daizi Farley netted four 3-pointers and paced the Lady Tigers with a 14-point effort.
Chloe Thompson also broke into double digits in scoring with 11 points.
Freshman Laken Parks had five, freshman Brooke Christian four and Riley Lucas three points.
Natalie Smith and Daviya Leggett led South Charleston with 15 and 13 points respectively.
Chapmanville was 4 of 10 from the free throw line. The Black Eagle