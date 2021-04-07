CHAPMANVILLE – With sectionals coming up next week the Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team needed a win and a confidence boost pretty bad.
They got it with a 60-44 win over rival Scott on Tuesday, April 6 at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
It was the second win of the season for CRHS, which improved to 2-9 overall.
It was also the Lady Tigers' first Cardinal Conference victory.
“We were happy to get another win,” Chapmanville first-year coach Kristina Gore said. “But I don't feel good about how we finished. We didn't take care of the ball. We have to have better ball security if we want to do what we want to accomplish which is to win a sectional championship. We scored 60 points and we hadn't done that all year. That was our highest score all season. We were glad to see that but I saw a lot of things that we need to tighten up.”
Hollee Blair led CRHS with 21 points.
“Hollee didn't give us her best game,” Gore said. “She's played really well for us lately and she's our leader. Tonight she was a little off. She air-balled a free throw. It wasn't her best game but she stuck it out. Her teammates stepped up for her.”
Claire Dingess tossed in 17 points and Jaiden Mahon tallied 16. Chloe Thompson added four points and Makayla Crum two.
“We got good efforts from Claire and Jaiden tonight,” Gore said. “Claire was aggressive offensively going to the basket., especially once we were able to get into the bonus. Jaiden shot the ball well, which is what we need her to do. She still passes up too many shots for my taste.”
Shea Miller led Scott (2-12) with 10 points. She was the only Lady Hawk to reach double digits in the scoring. Leah Davis added seven and Jenna Butcher and Anna Burns had six each.
“We just didn't come to play tonight,” Scott coach Kevin Harper said. “That was the difference. They played a good game. They are a good team and we just didn't show up.”
The Lady Tigers led 16-10 after one quarter 33-23 at the half and 48-30 after three. The 18-point margin was the largest lead of the night for CRHS. The Lady Tigers then coasted in the fourth quarter.
Leading by 10 at the half, Chapmanville began to pull away in the third.
Back-to-back buckets by Blair made it 37-23 and later a 3 by Mahon pushed the lead to 40-27 with 4:02 left.
Later, a Mahon putback increased the lead to 46-29 with 2:02 to go.
Thompson's inside hoop then gave CRHS a 48-30 lead after three.
Scott used a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to closed the gap to 11 but that was as close as the Lady Hawks could get.
Chapmanville honored the 2011 CRHS girls' basketball team during halftime of the game. This is the 10-year anniversary of the state tournament team, led by former coach David Williamson, who was on hand at the game.
Honored were team members: Hannah Vance; Michelle Mangus; Talya Parsons; Jessica Belcher; Katelyn Elkins; Autumn Baisden; Chelcie Gore; Kaylee Butcher; Allison Coleman; Jenna Treadway; and Kristin Aldridge; and Kelli Curry.
Curry and Aldridge are current CRHS assistant coaches. David Elkins was also an assistant on the 2011 team.
CRHS is slated to close out the regular season on Friday night at Class AAA Greenbrier East in a game which was added to the schedule. The Greenbrier East Spartans are coached by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
“We have one more regular season game. This was as late add-in,” Coach Gore said. “Greenbrier East called and asked us if they would like to play. The Governor has graciously gotten us some rooms at The Greenbrier for Friday night. We are going to tour the bomb shelter and have breakfast. It's going to be a good opportunity for our girls. It was a no-brainer to get this game and have this opportunity for them. I hope it's a competitive game. I know they are a little bit down from what they normally are. I watched some film on them. I believe we will match up well with them but we have to play our best game. It's a great game for us heading into the sectionals.”
The Lady Tigers are set to open Class AA sectional play on Tuesday, April 13 at home against winless Liberty-Raleigh (0-7).
The winner moves on to play at top seed Mingo Central on Friday, April 16.
Also, a win over Mingo would automatically put Chapmanville into the upcoming regional tournament.
“I feel pretty confident that we will be able to handle them,” Gore said of Liberty. “Then hopefully we will head up to Miner Mountain and play a good game. We have to take care of business first with Liberty.”
Scott received the No. 5 seed in its Class AA sectional and are slated to play at No. 4 seed Lincoln County on Monday. The winner then plays at top seed Logan on Wednesday, April 14. No. 2 Wayne hosts No. 3 Huntington St. Joe in the other semifinal. The championship game is scheduled to be played on April 16 at the higher-seeded team's gym.
“That's a tough sectional,” Harper said. “We have to come to play.”
Scott closes out the regular season on Thursday night at home against Van.