CHAPMANVILLE – What a big win it was for the Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team on Thursday night.
The youthful Lady Tigers picked up a signature win over a top-notch Cardinal Conference opponent as Chapmanville upset Class AAA No. 7 Winfield, 55-49, at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
It was the biggest win for the Lady Tigers in recent years and the biggest win since second-year coach Kristina Gore took over the helm.
"We picked a really good night to play our first well rounded basketball game,” Gore said. “That was a big time win for us, and one we really needed. Winfield literally beat us by 60 last year at their place, and they have all their key pieces back from last season. That speaks a lot to our growth and the effort these girls are putting into building a culture here."
Jaiden Mahon led the Lady Tigers, 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the Cardinal Conference, as she scored a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. She also had six blocked shots, three steals and made a trio of 3-pointers.
Winfield dropped to 3-3.
Haley Fleming added 16 points, six steals and five assists.
Daizi Farley contributed 13 points, one steal, one assist and one rebound. She also sank a pair of treys.
"First time all year we've had three girls in double figures,” Gore said. “That is the balanced attack that we've been looking for and, are capable of having on a nightly basis. Jaiden played the best game of her young career tonight. She shot the ball with more confidence, was a monster on the boards and in the paint on defense. She played all 32 minutes like a warrior tonight.
"Haley and Daizi also played very well. They were both very active on defense. Haley did a great job finding passing lanes and Daizi was solid keeping people in front of her and forcing them to pick it up."
Claire Dingess, a senior, tallied five points, two boards, one steal, one assist and a block.
Chloe Thompson had four points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Chapmanville.
"Chloe hit two really big foul shots for us in the second half. She played with a little more energy tonight. When she is pumped up and playing hard, it makes a big difference for us,” Gore said.
Brooke Christian added nine boards, two assists and a steal.
"Brooke didn't score tonight but still had a major impact on the game. She was big on the boards and guarded very well away from the basket. That's her role and she is doing it very well,” Gore said.
Gore said Chapmanville's defense came to play.
"Our defense made a big difference for us tonight,” she said. “We matched up well out of our zone and forced a lot of turnovers. We had 14 steals against a quality opponent. It helped us a lot to get Meghan Taylor in foul trouble and keep her there. She's a dandy point guard. We talked in the locker room before the game how we could use her aggressiveness on defense against her. The girls did a nice job attacking her and following the game plan."
Gore said Dingess came through in the clutch for CRHS.
"Claire stepped up with a few big plays right when we needed it,” Gore said. “She had a very nice and one off an out of bounds play and a big drive to the basket and score in the second half as they were trying to put together a run. It seemed like when we needed to answer tonight, we found a way to do so. We stayed poised and didn't panic, which is a really big deal having three freshmen on the floor together the vast majority of the game."
Chapmanville is set to return to action on Jan. 6 as Class AA No. 8-ranked and sectional foe Mingo Central comes to CRHS.
"We've got a chance to get to .500 on Thursday when Mingo Central rolls in,” Gore said. “We are really excited about that one. We hung tough with them the last two times of the season last year. They are having a great year so far. Coach Smith and her staff do a great job. It would be another great win for us if we can string two good outings in a row together. We've had two home games and two nice crowds there to support us. We'd love to see even more out to help cheer us on against the Miners next week."
WAYNE 50, CHAPMANVILLE 24: The Class AAA No. 5-ranked Wayne High School girls' basketball team had its way on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Chapmanville as the Pioneers routed the homestanding Lady Tigers, 50-24, at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Numerous first-quarter turnovers by the youthful Lady Tigers ended up being the difference as Wayne raced out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter.
Wayne then held Chapmanville scoreless in the second quarter as Wayne held a commanding 32-4 lead at halftime.
Chapmanville went on a scoring drought covering 13:37 and scored at the 7:23 mark of the third quarter as Jaiden Mahon netted a pair of free throws.
Wayne led by as many as 41 points and held a 49-10 lead after three.
Chapmanville was led by freshman Daizy Farley and senior Claire Dingess who tallied nine points each.
Jaiden Mahon, Brooke Christian and Haley Fleming all had two points.
The Pioneers were paced by Jasmine Tabor's 20-point effort. Laneieh Brooks also broke into double digits in scoring with 13 points.
Wayne improved to 4-2 with the win. CRHS dropped to 2-4.
–
2021-22 Chapmanville Regional High School
Girls' Basketball Schedule (3-4, 1-2):
Dec. 2: *at Herbert Hoover, L 42-56
Dec. 7: at South Charleston, L 46-55
Dec. 10: vs. River View (at Summers County Tournament), L 44-63
Dec. 11: vs. Montcalm (at Summers County Tournament), W 55-34
Dec. 14: at Sherman, W 51-49
Dec. 28: *Wayne, L 24-50
Dec. 30: Winfield, W 55-49
Jan. 6: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Jan. 8: *at Wayne, 2 p.m.
Jan. 11: *Nitro, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Jan. 15: Summers County, 5 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27: *Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 2: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: *Scott, , 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: *Poca, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game