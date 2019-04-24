CHAPMANVILLE - After three straight appearances in the Class AA state championship game, including winning the 2016 state crown, it's been a steady rebuilding year for the youthful Chapmanville Regional High School softball team.
The Lady Tigers have had their ups and downs this season for sure.
But with a week to go until the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament, Chapmanville appears to be playing its best ball of the spring.
That was evident on Monday as the Lady Tigers defeated Sissonville, 8-2, in a Cardinal Conference game at Chapmanville's Ronnie Ooten Field.
It was a signature win for Chapmanville, which won its fourth straight game and improved to 13-9 overall and 9-7 in the conference.
The win avenged an earlier 6-1 loss to the Indians at Sissonville.
"It was the best game that we've played all year," veteran Chapmanville coach Ronnie Ooten said, summing it all up in the simplest of terms.
The Indians lost for just the fourth time this season and fell to 23-4, 13-2.
Sierra Cook was the starting and winning pitcher for Chapmanville. She tossed four innings, striking out five and walking one. Tabitha Adkins pitched three innings in relief and fanned three.
Madison Legg was the starting and losing pitcher for Sissonville. She was relieved by Alexis Bailey.
Freshman catcher Ashleigh Mahon and senior shortstop Shea Pridemore led the Lady Tigers' attack as each were 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Mahon also doubled.
Senior Bailey Parsons was 2-for-4 with one run knocked in. Adkins went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Jenna Barker had a double and an RBI. Cook singled and also knocked in one run.
Jenna Thomas, having a big year for the Indians, went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, single and a double, lacking only a triple in hitting for the cycle.
Chapmanville was scheduled to return to action on Tuesday night with its Senior Night contest against Winfield. CRHS was slated to honor its senior players including, Parsons, Amber Richards, Adkins, Casey Butcher and Pridemore.
The Lady Tigers then travel to play at Tug Valley on Wednesday in a 5:30 p.m. game, host Nitro on Thursday at 6, then host Lincoln County on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The sectional tourney is slated to begin the week of April 29.
Lincoln County High School is this year's host and the six-team section also includes Chapmanville, Logan, Man, Mingo Central and Scott.
