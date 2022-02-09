CHAPMANVILLE – The Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team ran its record to 9-10 on the season with a 47-43 Cardinal Conference win over Sissonville on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Chapmanville had to rally for the win.
CRHS led 14-10 after one quarter but fell behind 27-18 at the half after being outscored 17-4 in the second quarter.
Chapmanville trailed 37-34 after three but then outscore the Indians 13-6 in the fourth to notch the win.
“It was a nice comeback win,” Lady Tigers' coach Kristina Gore said. “We dug ourselves a hole there in the second quarter and went to the locker room down nine. We did a much better job defensively in the second half and we’re much more aggressive offensively. We are fun to watch when we play that way.”
Daizi Farley led the Lady Tigers with a 14-point game. She netted four 3-pointers on the evening.
Haley Fleming also broke into double digits with 13 points.
Jaiden Mahon had nine points and Chloe Thompson seven. Brooke Christian and Claire Dingess chipped in with two points each.
Kynadee Britton led Sissonville with 14 points.
The Indians dropped to 7-9 with the loss.
“Sissonville is a good team,” Gore said. “It was a good basketball game for the fans to see. We had another nice crowd. The community is really getting behind us and it’s a wonderful thing to see. In years past, we didn’t even pull out both sets of bleachers for our games. Even if it weren’t for the Covid situation, we’re getting enough people here to justify bringing them out every game. We are very appreciative of the support we are getting.”
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to return to action on Thursday night at home against Scott. CRHS then plays at Lincoln County on Feb. 15 before hosting Poca on Feb. 16 in the regular season finale.
“We have Scott coming in on Thursday for Senior Night,” Gore said. “I was a part of four of them as an assistant here, but this will be my first as a head coach. I know it’s not going to be easy. Claire, Bry, and Julie are super kids and a lot of fun to be around. It’s going to hurt losing that piece of our family at the end of the season. We want to make sure we keep working hard to make it last as long as possible to send them out on a good note.”
