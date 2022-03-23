CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School softball team hopes to shake off a uncharacteristic sub .500 season from a year ago.
The Lady Tigers were 9-15 last season, going 2-2 in the Class AA sectional tournament.
CRHS ended up getting ousted in the sectionals by Scott in a 3-2 loss. The Lady Tigers had earlier topped Logan (8-3), lost to Scott (1-0) and beat Logan again (3-2).
It was Chapmanville’s first season of softball in two years as the 2020 campaign was canceled.
The 2019 had season ended a remarkable run by the Lady Tigers which had gone 80-17 the previous three years, including the Class AA state title in 2016 and state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.
Lady Tigers’ coach Ronnie Ooten is back for his 41st season at the helm.
He’s been a testament to longevity as he’s been the only softball coach has ever had since the program’s inception in the early 1980s.
Ooten, who has led Chapmanville to six softball state championships, has an overall coaching record of 710-183, a remarkable 79.5 winning percentage. He hopes to see improvement this season.
“We have some young players in key positions and we have a real young freshman pitcher on the mound in Chloe Murphy,” Ooten said. “She works hard and she’s going to be a dandy. She’ll come along. We need to hit the ball better because we’re not hitting the ball well right now. We scrimmaged against St. Albans and Lincoln County and both are good teams. I’m pleased where we are heading we just need to get the bats going.”
In addition to Chloe Murphy, juniors Jocelyn Arthur and LaTosha Perry are Chapmanville’s other two primary pitchers. Freshman Leah Ball rounds out the staff.
“They will all turn into real good pitchers,” Ooten said.
At catcher, sophomore starter Erica Sigmon is back.
Senior Ashleigh Mahon was a catcher back in 2019 but was moved to third base last season. She can play both positions. Last year, Mahon was a Class AA All-State Honorable Mention pick as she hit .288 with a home run, five doubles and a triple. She’s the only returning player with All-State credentials who is back.
Sigmon and Mahon are also likely to platoon at third base.
“I’m going to split time there with those two,” Ooten said. “Ashleigh has a cannon of an arm but she caught very very little last year. We’re going to move them two around.”
Down at first base, the Lady Tigers return starter junior Erin Adkins.
“We need to get her bat going,” Ooten said.
At second base, CRHS returns starter Emma Muncy, a junior.
Over at shortstop, starter senior Claire Dingess is back.
In left field, Chapmanville has senior Baylee Belcher who is returning. Belcher, a versatile player, also has experience at second base and first in her career.
“She’s a utility player and can play anywhere,” Ooten said. “She could pitch if she has to. She doesn’t really like the outfield but she’s accepted her role. She’s played a lot in the infield. Back in 2019 as a freshman I had to put her in center field in the sectional game against Lincoln County. She had never played in the outfield before but she did real well. She can really help us in the outfield.”
In center, the Lady Tigers have senior MiKayla Tomblin. In right, freshman Brooke Christian appears to have the nod.
Chapmanville’s other seniors are Sydney Belcher and Julie Campbell.
The other juniors on the roster are Emily Adkins and Mikayla Vance.
Rounding out the Chapmanville roster are the other freshmen including: Makenzie Adkins, Chloe Murphy, Laken Parks and Ally Pridemore.
Chapmanville once again plays in a five-team sectional this season with Logan, Scott, Mingo Central and Wayne.
CRHS is set to open the season with six straight away games before opening at home on March 30 against the rival Scott Lady Hawks.
NOTE: A preview of the Logan High School and Man High School softball teams in next week’s Logan Banner print edition.
LADY TIGERS SPLIT: The Chapmanville Regional High School softball team split in its opening two games last week.
The Lady Tigers won 16-0 at Mingo Central on Friday, March 18, then lost 11-1 at Lincoln County on Saturday, March 19.
Emma Muncy was 4 for 4 at the plate in the win over the Miners. Claire Dingess and Erin Adkins were each 3 for 3. Ashleigh Mahon, Brooke Christian, Erica Sigmon, Chloe Murphy were all 2 for 3. Baylee Belcher also had a hit. Freshman Chloe Murphy was the winning pitcher.
Muncy and Mahon each had a hit for CRHS in the loss to LCHS. Murphy was the losing pitcher. She struck out six and walked six.
Haleigh Adkins and Josie Bird each hit home runs for Lincoln County.
CRHS was slated to play at Winfield on Tuesday. Chapmanville plays at Poca on Thursday, at Wayne on Friday and at Man on March 28.
The home opener is set for March 30 vs. Scott.
2022 Chapmanville Regional High School
Softball Schedule:
March 18: at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
March 19: at Lincoln County, 1 p.m.
March 22: *at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
March 24: *at Poca, 6 p.m.
March 25: *at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
March 28: at Man, 5:30 p.m.
March 30: *Scott, 5 p.m.
March 31: Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
March 31: Mingo Central, 8:30 p.m.
April 1: Wyoming East, 5 p.m.
April 2: Nicholas County, 3 p.m.
April 4: at Sissonville, 6 p.m.
April 6: Man, 5:30 p.m.
April 7: *at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
April 8: *at Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.
April 11: Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
April 12: *at Scott, 5:30 p.m.
April 13: Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
April 15: *Poca, 6 p.m.
April 16: at George Washington, 2 p.m.
April 18: *Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.
April 20: *Sissonville, 6 p.m.
April 21: *Logan, 5:30 p.m.
April 22: at Wyoming East, 6 p.m.
April 23: George Washington, 2 p.m.
April 25: at Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
April 26: *Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
April 27: at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
April 28: *Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
April 29: *Nitro, 6 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference