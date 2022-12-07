CHAPMANVILLE — The Lady Tigers of Chapmanville are off to a hot start in 2022 and managed to kick their season off with a pair of wins after playing Herbert Hoover in their season opener on Dec 1, and then last year’s state runner-up in Fairmont Senior on Dec 3.
Head coach Kristina Gore has recognized the determination of her team to begin this year earlier in the preseason. The Lady Tigers got started a little slow in their opener against the Huskies, but made it count in the end when they needed it.
Daizi Farley’s 27-points led the Tigers to a 54-50 victory over Herbert Hoover.
“Daizi shot the ball extremely well — our girls did a tremendous job in finding her in transition and making that extra pass,” said Gore.
The Tigers also welcomed Haley Flemming back. Flemming did not play in any of their preseason scrimmages due to an injury, but made her presence known in the passing game with 8 assists on the night.
“She has a knack for creating opportunities for others to score the ball (and) he’s a special player with the ball in her hands and we play so much better whenever she is on the floor,” said Gore.
The Tiger’s leading rebounder, Alaira Evans, also made an impact while on the floor and snagged 8 rebounds against the Huskies. She was the second leading scorer with 15-points. Evans has since reunited with her Chapmanville teammates after spending her first two years at George Washington high school and Gore could not be happier with her skillset she adds to the Tigers.
“She did a great job in getting to the foul line and put us in situations where we could take advantage of what the huskies were doing (and) she also hit a huge three-pointer late in the fourth to put us ahead,” said Gore.
Gore is happy with how her squad dealt with adversity in their first game but hopes to improve on a few things as the season progresses.
“It is great to start the year off with a win, but we had some key mistakes made down the stretch that really put us in a tough spot — we missed some free throws that allowed the Huskies to inch closer, but we eventually pulled away at the end,” said Gore.
The Tigers shot 50% from the free throw line against the Huskies.
“We will learn from that moving forward and stick closer to scouting reports in future games,” said Gore.
The Tiger’s next matchup was two days later in a Big Ten versus Cardinal Conference contest against Fairmont Senior. Even though the Polar Bears finished their season last year with a state championship loss, Gore’s team swiftly took care of business in a dominant fashion. Chapmanville managed to pull away with a lead early in the game, and that lead just kept getting bigger. Eventually, the Tigers routed the Polar Bears by 34-point margin in a 57-23 win.
“It was a very physical game to say the least — there were 53 free throw shots between both teams and honestly there could have been more,” said Gore.
The Tigers were able to see their depth gain some game-time experience during the contest after a few players got into foul trouble early. “Daizi and Haley had a tough time getting into rhythm because of a few early fouls — We had a few players step in make up for that,” said Gore. “Makayla, Brooke, and Jaycee did an excellent job. It won’t show on the stat sheet, but on the defensive end they were getting after it and rotated correctly to make sure things were covered. I was very pleased to see that.”
Alaira Evans also had a good day for the Tigers and led the Tigers in scoring with 19-points. “She was a lot more assertive today — especially when our guards got into foul trouble, she helped set the tone with a hot start,” said Gore.
Chloe Thompson was able hold her own against the Polar Bears with 13-points, 7 rebounds that led the team, and two blocks with one steal on the defensive end.
“Chloe had probably her best game I have ever seen her play,” said Gore. “She ran the floor well and had some nice finishes at the rim — She welcomed any contact and battled hard in the paint. I hope this is just the start of many more performances like tonight from her — extremely proud of her effort in this one.”
The Tigers are building momentum with a steady 2-0 start, Gore is more than pleased with how her squad is playing. For their next contest, they look to travel to Poca on Dec 6 at 7PM.
Scoring
CRHS — 54 Herbert Hoover — 50
Daizi Farley — 27 pts, 7 3-point shots made, 3 rebounds
Alaira Evans — 15 pts, 8 rebounds, 1 assist
Haley Flemming — 8 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Chloe Thompson — 5 pts, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 3 steals
Jaiden Mahon — 2 pts, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks
CRHS-57 Fairmont Senior — 23
Alaira Evans — 19 pts, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Chloe Thompson — 13 pts, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Jaiden Mahone — 3 pts, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Makayla Parson — 2 pts, 2 rebounds, 3 assists
Haley Flemming — 4 pts , 1 assist
Daizi Farley: 3pts — 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Brooke Christian — 1 pt, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
Jaycee Blair — 2 rebounds, 2 steals
Riley Lucas — 3 pts, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
Rylee Pritchard — 3pts, 3 rebounds
Tayli Smith — 3 pts, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
Savannah Kirk — 2 pts
Hannah Miller — 1 steal