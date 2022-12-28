WAYNE — Coach Gore and her No. 7 ranked Lady Tigers (6-2) played a thriller against the Class AAA No. 5 Wayne Pioneers (5-0) on Dec. 20.
After a 9-0 Tigers run in the fourth quarter, Brooke Adkins of the Pioneers would take things into her own hands and aid Wayne’s late resurgence that put them past the Tigers when it mattered the most. Chapmanville fell with a final score of 64-61.
The Lady Pioneers had only allowed an average of 25-points in their last three games before taking on the Tigers. Wayne’s closest victory was a 14-point margin against the North Marion Huskies in their season opener.
Chapmanville kicked into gear after halftime and came back from a 15-point deficit to give the Pioneers a run for their money.
Gore’s squad was able to capture the lead by one point late in the fourth quarter with less than two minutes left to play. After an unsuccessful offensive possession, Brooke Adkins hit a dagger three-pointer that snatched the lead away from Chapmanville.
Once the Pioneers had control, the Tigers made a mental mistake with a traveling call that would disrupt their efforts. Alaira Evans would put the Tigers within two points after getting an offensive rebound and putting it back up for an easy layup with less than 30 seconds left.
Wayne would then hold the ball as the Tigers were forced to foul. Adkins would hit all four of her free throws in her last two trips to the foul line extending their lead to 64-58. Chloe Thompson would sink a three for the Tigers in the in the final seconds making it a 64-61 ballgame.
Wayne had three players in double figures on the night while the Lady Tigers had two.
Chapmanville will pick up the pieces for their next matchup against a familiar foe in Summers County on Dec. 30 at home. The Lady Tigers prevailed against the Bobcats once already this season in the Rogers Oil Classic that gave them the tournament championship victory.
As for the Lady Pioneers, they look to continue their undefeated streak against the Lincoln Cougars on Dec. 29 in the Doddridge County tournament.
Score by Quarters
CRHS: 5 14 21 21 — 61
WHS: 17 13 17 17 — 64
Player Scoring Stats
CRHS: A. Evans 24, D. Farley 17, H. Flemming 9 J. Mahon 8, C. Thompson 3
WHS: B. Adkins 23, L. Brooks 20, A. Adkins 18, M. Stacy 8