CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville softball team are winners of four straight contests after they blasted visiting Tug Valley on Wednesday night at Ronnie "Mule" Ooten Field by a final score of 10-1.
A sacrifice by the Lady Panthers' Haleigh Muncy put Tug Valley up 1-0 in the top of the first, but things went downhill from there for the away team.
A fielder's choice groundout by Chapmanville's Erica Sigmon in the home half of the first made it a 1-1 game, but CRHS blew the game open in the bottom of the second.
An RBI double by Charity Atwood, an RBI triple by Hannah Miller, a run-scoring groundout from Emma Muncy, and an RBI single by Sigmon increased the Lady Tigers' advantage to 5-1 after two frames.
The bottom of the third inning saw five more Chapmanville runs cross the plate.
A Tug Valley error allowed two runners to cross the plate, and then Muncy drove in a run with a double, Laken Parks singled to plate another one, and then Sigmon notched another RBI via a fielder's choice. The Lady Tigers led 10-1 after three and that ended up being the final score.
Muncy was 2-3 from the plate for CRHS with two RBI and a double while Parks also went 2-3 with an RBI. Atwood, Brooke Christian, and Evy Altizer, each had a double while Miller notched a triple.
Atwood pitched all five innings for the Lady Tigers and got the win, striking out three batters without a walk. She gave up six hits and just one earned run.
Kinna Justice was 1-3 batting with a triple for Tug Valley. Bailee Hall, Amelya Wellman, Tailyn Russell, McKynnli Farley, and Aleksah Osborne each had one hit. Muncy was hitless but had the only RBI for the visitors.
Justice tossed three innings for the Lady Panthers and surrendered nine hits with five earned runs, and she fanned two batters while walking one. Hall saw one frame of work, and she didn't give up a hit or an earned run.
"We struggled down there last night (at Sissonville), but we did okay and came out with a win," Chapmanville head coach Ronnie Ooten said afterward. "This is a good win for us. They're not a bad ball club."
Ooten feels like his team is hitting the ball well as of late.
"Our lineup is really starting to hit the ball," Ooten said. "Some kids in the top are struggling a little bit, but a couple of them came through today, so I'm happy with them."
Lady Panthers head coach Rocky Hall said his team had too many errors, especially fielding errors. He is hopeful that his team will correct those mistakes going forward.
"I'm not exactly sure how many we had, but it's hard to get a bunch of outs in an inning when you should have outs," Hall said. "That was our downfall today. Hopefully we'll correct those and move forward and get better every game. That's what we hope to do."
Score by innings:
TVHS: 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 6 3
CRHS: 1 4 5 0 - 10 9 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.