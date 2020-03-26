CHAPMANVILLE – With school being pushed back to April 20 at the earliest amid the COVID-19 outbreak, spring sports in the Mountain State seem unlikely at this point.
Even with a go-ahead, prep baseball and softball teams would still need to get in the required 14 practices (unless there's a waiver) and that would take it to May at the earliest – post-season time in normal times.
Unless the season would be pushed into the summer months, something that would be unprecedented, there looks to be no way to salvage the high school season, Chapmanville Regional High School softball coach Ronnie Ooten said on Thursday.
The health and safety of everyone is paramount, of course, in the age of social distancing.
But still, Ooten said it's a shame for Chapmanville's senior players, including KK Davis, Jenna Barker, Cameron Dodrill, Tonya McCormick and Faith Toppins, a transfer from Lincoln County.
“These seniors have worked their butts off,” said Ooten, who was to enter his 40th season as Chapmanville's head coach. “They are talking about coming back on April 20 but I just don't think this season is going to happen, not unless they would take it into the summer. I don't know what they will do. They should probably just call it off.”
Davis, Chapmanville's starting catcher, sat out last season due to injury.
“She can hammer it,” Ooten said. “We were excited about having her back. Her knee was better.”
Barker had a big year last year for the Lady Tigers and was expected to have another big season. The third baseman hit .304 last season for Chapmanville with one home run, 23 RBI, a .420 slugging percentage and five doubles. She was also voted Class AA Honorable Mention All-State and was a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection.
“She came up as a catcher and we had moved her to third base,” Ooten said. “She's fantastic and a good third baseman.”
Last season saw the end of the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team's dynasty.
After winning the 2016 Class AA state championship and finishing as the state runner-ups in 2017 and 2018, the youthful Lady Tigers failed to make it out of their sectional last year as Chapmanville lost a 10-9 extra inning thriller at Lincoln County in the sectional finals, blowing a 9-6 late inning lead.
Lincoln County, which went on to lose to Nitro in the regional tournament, beat Chapmanville two out of three meetings in last year's double-elimination sectional tourney.
Chapmanville closed out the season 17-13 but saw a lot of improvement with its young team. The Lady Tigers had gone 80-17 the previous three seasons.
It was a rebuilding year last season for CRHS and the Lady Tigers were expected to turn the corner this year. That's why it's all so disappointing, Ooten said.
“It's a shame. I thought that if our pitching came up we would have had a team that could have hit with anybody this season,” Ooten said.
Chapmanville also had top pitcher Sierra Cook back.
Cook, a junior pitcher and first baseman, had a 8-6 record on the mound for the Lady Tigers with a 2.04 ERA last season. She had 133 strikeouts and just 20 walks and had one save. She was also voted Class AA Special Honorable Mention All-State last year by the media and was also a First-Team All-Conference pick.
“She wasn't going to come out this year,” Ooten said. “She was worn out and tired. She had been playing ever since she was 5 or 6 years old and never had a break. But I told her not to play travel ball if she didn't want to and have a break. She came out this spring and had worked real hard and hard a great attitude. We had three or four good pitchers.”
Chapmanville also had back Second-Team All-Conference selection Ashleigh Mahon and also Sidnee Varney, Baylee Belcher, Katlin Moore, pitcher Haley Adkins and others coming back.
Mahon, a sophomore, had a big freshman season a year ago and played catcher in place of the injured Davis. Last year, Mahon hit .301 with three homers and a .534 slugging percentage.
Ooten was hoping last year's improving team would have carried all the momentum into 2020.
“We grew last year as a team because we had to grow,” he said. “We had to put some ninth-graders out there last year and they had to grow up. I was real pleased with them. This season was looking good.”
Going into this season, the Lady Tigers had lost senior starters Tabitha Adkins (.316, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 6-5, 3.08 ERA), Shea Pridemore and Bailey Parsons due to graduation and also reserves Amber Richards and Casey Butcher.
Ooten, a Logan High School and Marshall University graduate, began coaching Chapmanville softball in 1981 when the WVSSAC first sanctioned girls softball, and is the only head coach the Lady Tigers have ever had.
He's also the winningest coach in West Virginia high school softball history with a 701-168 all-time record, a remarkable 80.6 winning percentage. Ooten has led Chapmanville softball to six Class AA state championships in 1999, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2016.
This was also to be the season West Virginia's state softball tournament was to make the switch to South Charleston's turfed Little Creek Park.
The state tournament had been held the last 16 years at Jackson Memorial Park in Vienna.
After years of poor field conditions on the three grass fields, a bevvy of complaints and perceived lack of field management, last year's state tournament was the last one Vienna played host.
South Charleston won the bidding and the state tournament will be played there through the 2024 season. This year's state tournament was originally set to take place May 27-28.
Little Creek Park played host to last year's 11-12-year-old Little League State Tournament in which the Man All-Stars were state runner-ups.
The expansive mountaintop facility has multiple turfed fields suitable for either Little League baseball or softball. There's also a turfed football field, two natural grass baseball/softball fields, five natural grass soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts, soap box derby racing, an 18-hole disc golf course, hiking trails and plenty of space for picnics with 10 shelters.
Vienna had been the site of eight state championships from Logan County teams: Chapmanville (2004, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2016); Man (2008 and 2009) and Logan (2006).
Ooten said Little Creek Park has an impressive complex but said playing the state tournament on turf would benefit teams that have it.
“If every team had a turf field to play on and practice on that would be good but we don't have that,” he said. “It gives a big advantage for turfed teams. Having turf costs a lot of money. Where's the money going to come from? It's a fantastic complex. Don't get me wrong. It's just the surface. It's a different game on the turf. It's a different bounce and different footing. Then you have to wonder whether you use steel cleats, plastic cleats or tennis shoes. We'll just have to wait and see how it goes.”
Ooten said there was a new rule passed for the 2020 season that he was a proponent of.
Players now can play four innings in JV games and it would not count towards the 32 for varsity.
“They passed that rule and that's a great rule,” Ooten said. “You could pitch a freshman pitcher in JV ball and that would help develop her.”
Chapmanville was originally slated to open the season on Tuesday, March 24 at Sissonville. Then after a road game at Lincoln County on March 25, the Lady Tigers were to have its home opener on March 26 against Tug Valley.
Logan was to be this year's Class AA sectional tourney host. This was to be the last year of the current realignment with Chapmanville, Logan, Man, Scott, Lincoln County and Scott playing in the same sectional.
In 2021, Logan and Chapmanville are paired with Mingo Central, Scott and Wayne in a new five-team sectional.
Man is moving down to Class A next season and has been placed in Region 4 Section 1 with Tug Valley, Tolsia, Buffalo, Sherman, Van and Huntington St. Joe.