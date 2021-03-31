Chapmanville played Mingo Central closer this time but still fell to the Miners 54-37 on Wednesday night at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
In the previous meeting, just a week ago on St. Patrick’s Day at Mingo Central, the Lady Tigers were taken out by the Miners, 67-30.
Hollee Blair led the way for Chapmanville (0-7) with a 22-point effort. Jaiden Mahon had 11 points, while Chloe Thompson had four.
The three were the only Lady Tigers to reach the score books.
Mahon hit three 3-pointers on the night and recorded her first career double-double with 10 rebounds and also one blocked shot.
Blair added eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
Thompson also added four boards and two blocked shots.
Claire Dingess did not score but had four assists and three boards.
Scarlett Thomason paced Mingo Central with 24 points, hitting a trio of treys.
Jenna Wagoner also reached double digits as she tallied 11 points.
The game was tied 9-9 after one quarter. CRHS led 22-15 at halftime but fell behind 35-30 after three as the Miners outscored the Lady tigers 20-8.
“We couldn’t have played any better in the first half, other than maybe getting Hollee a few more looks inside,” Chapmanville first-year coach Kristina Gore said. “Defensively, we did a tremendous job, took pretty good care of the basketball, and had excellent ball movement at times in the half court that led to some great shot opportunities.”
Chapmanville’s halftime lead for a first for the Lady Tigers this season.
“For the first time this year we went into the locker room with a lead and held the lead for about half of the third quarter,” Gore said. “I knew Mingo would go on a run. They are a good team. When they did, our youth and inexperience reared its head and the live ball turnovers started adding up on us. I know it hurt our girls to let this one slip away, but the lesson learned from it is so valuable. The next time we are in this situation in the second half we will have been there before and handle it better.”
Claire Dingess returned to the lineup for Chapmanville.
“It was great to have Claire back tonight. She didn’t score tonight, but made some great passes and played well for us on defense. It made a huge difference for us to have another body in the rotation,” Gore said. “Hollee had her worst game of the year at their place a week ago and we lost by 37. She came to play tonight. She established herself well in the post, poured in 22 and their margin of victory shrinks to 17. If we can continue to improve, and learn how to put a complete game together, the sectional tournament could be a lot more interesting than some folks think it will be.”
Chapmanville was slated to host Poca on Monday but that game was canceled due to the Dots being in contact tracing.
CRHS hosts Sherman on Wednesday, plays at Sissonville on April 2 and hosts Liberty-Raleigh on April 3.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.