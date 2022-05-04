The No. 2 seed Lady Tigers (15-9) went deep three times versus No. 3 seed Logan (11-14-1) on Monday in securing an opening round Class AA Region 4 Section 2 play at Lick Creek Park in Danville.
Chloe Murphy threw a complete game for Chapmanville on the bump and pitched her way out of trouble more than once.
“She’s a freshman and she handled herself real well tonight,” said Chapmanville coach Ronnie Ooten. “The last few games she’s been hitting the ball real well and we have as a team.”
Coach Ooten said that He didn’t expect his squad to score nine runs — but he’ll take it.
“No, I didn’t expect that,” he added. “I thought we’d have another low scoring game but our bats came to life.”
The squads split during the regular season with Chapmanville winning their last meeting 6-4 on April 21.
Murphy was opposed by fellow frosh Charlie Albright who was stung by the long ball on this night.
Murphy, Brooke Christian and Erica Sigmon all slammed homers for the Lady Tigers.
“They are loaded with talent and Jason (Davis) does a good job with that team and they come to play and they play hard,” added Coach Ooten about the Lady Wildcats. “I knew the one run lead early in the game wouldn’t hold up.”
Coach Ooten added that his squad has to come out and play their game on Wednesday in the winners bracket final.
“We have to come out and be ourselves and play our game and we’ll be fine,” he said. “We have to be ready to play and take them one at a time.”
Logan will play No. 4 seed Mingo Central on Tuesday, who lost to No. 5 seed Wayne on Monday in the double elimination sectional.
