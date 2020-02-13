CHAPMANVILLE – It's always nice to win on Senior Night.
It was a struggle, particularly early, but the Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team did just that, winning 57-53 over Tolsia on Wednesday night at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 8 in the state in Class AA, honored its four seniors – Ali Williamson, Graci Brumfield, Allie Farmer and Olivia Dalton – and improved to 15-5 on the season with the non-conference win.
Tolsia came to play, leading by as many as seven points.
The Lady Tigers then used a 14-4 third-quarter run and held off the Lady Rebels in the fourth quarter of play, dropping Tolsia to 12-10 on the season.
Chapmanville swept the season series with Tolsia, also taking a 74-57 win earlier in the season in the Lady Rebels' Shootout consolation game at Glenhayes.
CRHS coach Johnny Williamson said it was nice to get the comeback victory.
“I've been doing this a long time and this happens a lot on Senior Night,” Coach Williamson said. “The kid's minds are sometimes in different places and their emotions are where they shouldn't be. With that said, I can't take anything away from Tolsia. They are very gritty. They played hard and they do good things. They hung around and we missed a lot of layups. But we shook it off and got a win and that's what matters.”
Ali Williamson led the way for the Lady Tigers, tossing in 17 points. Brumfield had 15 and Hollie Blair 10. Farmer added nine points and Dalton had six.
Katie Marcum led Tolsia with a 16-point effort. Kylea Pollinger had 15 and Autumn Block rounded out the Lady Rebels' double figure scoring with 12 points.
Tolsia led 17-14 after one quarter and 29-25 at the half.
Chapmanville then made its move in the third quarter.
After trailing 31-25 a bucket by Williamson and they a 3 cut it to 31-30 with 5:39 to go in the stanza. Farmer later tied it 35-all with a Farmer putback.
Brumfield later put Chapmanville ahead 40-39 with a 3-pointer at the 1:18 mark. She then scored on a layup and then a short lay-in with 29 ticks to go as Chapmanville closed out a 14-4 run to lead 44-39 after three quarters.
Tolsia got back into the game with 6:31 left as Block split from the free throw line to tie it up at 44.
The Lady Tigers then went ahead with a 3 and later led by seven points – its largest of the night – as Williamson drove down the late, giving CRHS a 53-46 edge with 3:58 remaining.
Tolsia fought back again, using a 7-0 run, to tie it up at 53 with a Selena Browning hoop.
Brumfield then put Chapmanville up for good 55-53 as she scored the eventual game winning basket with just 40 ticks left when he put down a bucket on a drive to the paint.
Williamson then stole the ball away with 24 seconds left and Brumfield was fouled with 19.1 ticks to go. She hit both free throws, giving CRHS a 57-53 lead and virtually putting the game away.
Coach Williamson had praise for his senior class.
Ali Williamson, no relation, battled two ACL injuries in her career to both knees but battled back to have solid junior and senior seasons.
Dalton has been a steady player, while Farmer and Brumfield, both Harts natives, have been welcome additions to the team. Both played for Lincoln County last season. Brumfield last played at Chapmanville Regional her freshman season.
“I always wonder what if Allie and Graci had not gone to Lincoln County but they probably got more playing time there early than they would have here,” Coach Williamson said. “These four girls are great girls and they have great parents.
CRHS was slated to play at Man on Monday night, then host No. 2-ranked Winfield on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in a makeup game.
SECTIONALS ON TAP: Believe it or not, the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament is right around the corner.
The first round of the sectionals is set to begin on Saturday, Feb. 22 and continue that week.
Eighth-ranked Chapmanville (15-5) and No. 14 Mingo Central appear to be the one-two seeds in either order. The two teams split during the regular season.
Logan (8-10) and Lincoln County (13-6) are the middle two teams, while Scott (4-17) and Man (0-19), which have both struggled this season, are both likely to bring up the rear.
Sectional coaches are expected to vote on the seedings in the coming days.
Just as has been the case the last few years, the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 champion will then host the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 runner-up, while the Region 4 Section 2 runner-up will travel to play at the Region 4 Section 1 champion.
No. 2-ranked Winfield (15-2), No. 4 Wayne (15-3) and No. 9 Nitro (14-5) are the top teams in the ultra competitive Class AA Region 4 Section 1 field.
Chapmanville is the defending Cardinal Conference and sectional champions. The Lady Tigers, however, were upset by Sissonville on their home court in one of the two regional co-finals. Wayne defeated Logan in the other regional final last year.
Chapmanville is searching for its first state tournament berth in nine years.
“Our goal is to win the sectional and host the regional,” Williamson said. “On the other side of the regional its very competitive with Nitro, Wayne and Winfield. There's a bit of an advantage on that side with the winner hosting on their home floor. That makes a team like Wayne very hard to beat because that's a tough place to play. That happened to us recently when we lost there. My guess is that Wayne or Nitro will be the team that will be playing down here.”