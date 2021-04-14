CHAPMANVILLE – It was a breeze for the Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team on Tuesday, April 13, as the Lady Tigers rolled to a 57-9 victory over winless Liberty-Raleigh in the Class AA Region 3 Section 2 opener at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Chapmanville (3-10) moved on to play at Mingo Central (8-3) in Friday's sectional finals.
With the win, the Lady Tigers have also advanced to play in the upcoming regional tourney regardless of Friday's outcome.
Liberty-Raleigh, which has struggled all year, closed out the season at 0-9.
Every CRHS player broke into the score books in the rout.
“It was great to see everyone ink the book tonight,” Chapmanville first-year coach Kristina Gore said. “When the season started our less experienced players were getting playing time because we simply weren’t in games in the fourth quarter. As the season went along, and we became more competitive we had less opportunities to play people. Tonight, they played 20-plus minutes. Those girls work hard in practice, do the right things, and deserved this opportunity. Next season, we will have a full JV schedule, which this program hasn’t had in a while. Getting the JV program back up and running will be a big step in the right direction for us.”
Hollee Blair led Chapmanville with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Chloe Thompson had eight points, four steals and two assists.
Claire Dingess contributed six points, four assists and four steals.
Freshman Jaiden Mahon had six points, two assists and a steal.
Makayla Crum tallied six points, seven boards and two steals.
Bryanna Marcum had four points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Freshman Riley Lucas had four points, two steals and a block.
Chelsea McCloud, another freshman, had three points and three steals for the Lady Tigers.
Freshman Jena Dingess finished with two points, four assists and three steals.
Bella Belcher had two points, three boards and a steal.
Baylie Crum had two points, two steals and one assist.
CRHS led 18-1 after one quarter, 32-3 at the half and then coasted.
Liberty-Raleigh didn't score its first field goal until the 5:55 mark of the second quarter after a 10-footer by Devin Linville.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Arline. After talking with her tonight it’s obvious how much she cares about her players,” Gore said. “At the end of the day, winning isn’t everything. It’s about providing opportunities for kids to belong somewhere and to be a part of a family. She has definitely done that and I’m sure she’ll continue to do so.”
The Lady Tigers lost twice to Mingo Central during the regular season by 67-30 and 54-37 scores.
“We’re excited to be moving on,” Gore said. “We have an opportunity to earn some respect on Friday night. Folks outside of our circle don’t think we have a chance. That’s fine by me. We’ve said all year that we’ll be there when the time comes. The time is now. I look for it to be a competitive game.”