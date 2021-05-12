CHAPMANVILLE — It was a rough week for the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team last week.
After blanking River View, 12-0, at home, on May 4, the Lady Tigers were then put into quarantine after two players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lady Tigers, now 5-6 on the season, have not practiced since last Wednesday and Chapmanville’s annual home tournament last weekend was canceled.
Also canceled was Monday’s scheduled home game with Man.
In the River View game, Sierra Cook and Haylee Adkins combined for a one-hit shutout within the circle. Cook was the starter and winner, going three innings and allowing no runs on one hit with eight strikeouts. Adkins then hurled the last two innings, fanning four.
Cook had two hits at the plate, while Sidnee Varney also had two hits with a double and a single.
Ashleigh Mahon, Joselyn Arthur and Sarah Carrier each had a double for the Lady Tigers. Makayla Tomblin and Adkins both singled.
Jenna Atwell had the only hit for the Raiders.
CRHS had previously blanked Wayne, 8-0, on April 30, also at home.
The Lady Tigers were scheduled to host Tug Valley on Thursday, May 13, but that game has also been canceled.
CRHS is set to play at Lincoln County on May 18 and head to Nitro on May 19.
Chapmanville is scheduled to host the upcoming Class AA sectional tournament, beginning on June 1 at the Lady Tigers’ Ronnie “Mule” Ooten Field.
CRHS has a new Class AA sectional this year with new team Wayne, along with holdovers Logan, Scott and Mingo Central.