Class AAA No. 4-ranked Nitro rolled to a 72-43 victory at home over the Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team on Monday night at Nitro, dropping to Lady Tigers to 0-3 on the season.
Baylee Goins led Nitro (4-1) with 19 points on the night. Taylor Maddox pitched in 13.
Hollee Blair led the Lady Tigers with 17 points, eight rebounds and one blocked shot. She also made five 3-pointers.
Claire Dingess netted eight points and handed out four assists, while Chloe Thompson had five points and 14 rebounds. Jaiden Mahon netted four points and pulled down five boards.
“We were right there with them for two full quarters tonight,” CRHS coach Kristina Gore said. “We lost the first quarter by two and the third quarter by one. We dug ourselves a hole with turnovers starting a couple minutes into the second. We are becoming more competitive each game.”
Nitro led 19-17 after one quarter, 42-26 at the half and 51-34 after three.
CRHS plays at Mingo Central on Wednesday, then heads to Winfield on Saturday.
WAYNE 62, CHAPMANVILLE 27: Undefeated Wayne powered its way over the Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team on Thursday in a 62-27 victory over the Lady Tigers at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Jasmine Tabor led four Wayne double digit scorers with 13 points. Laneigh Brooks had 12, while Haley Wallace had 11 and Alanna Eves 10.
Hollee Blair led the Lady Tigers with 10 points. Chloe Thompson had seven and Jaiden Mahon six, while Claire Dingess and Bella Belcher chipped in with two points apiece.
The Pioneers, ranked No. 5 in Class AAA, improved to 3-0, while Double-A Chapmanville dropped to 0-2.
Wayne led 14-6 after one quarter, 28-17 at the half and 46-23 after three.
CRHS was 5 of 10 from the free throw line. Wayne connected on 7 of 17 foul shots.
Thompson had 12 boards for Chapmanville, while Blair hauled down nine. Mahon had a pair of 3s. Jenna Dingess handed out three assists.
“We’re getting better and I couldn’t be more excited about it,” Lady Tigers’ first-year coach Kristina Gore said. “Our girls are working hard and they aren’t afraid of anyone. The first half of our schedule is incredibly tough, which will make us better in the long run. Wayne is an excellent team. They are incredibly fast and physical. We played a very competitive first half. Lost the first quarter by eight, and the second quarter by only three. Eventually they wore us down in the second half and forced a lot of turnovers, which is what they do best.”
Gore had praise for her players and their effort.
“Claire didn’t have her ‘A’ game offensively tonight, but what some may not realize is that she expends a ton of energy on the defensive end,” She said. “She is our best defender and is going to take a crack at the opposition’s best player every night. She held their best player to 10 tonight and deserves a lot of credit for that. What I’m most proud of is that she continued to be upbeat on the bench when she was there and cheered on her teammates even when things weren’t going her way. That’s the mark of a true leader.
“Jaiden is also stepping up her defense, but we need to do a better job finding her on offense. She’s made three out of the seven 3-pointers she’s shot this year. That tells me she needs to be shooting more of them.”
Other players have also stepped up.
“Chloe is really starting to show flashes of what she’s capable of,” Gore said. “We need her to be more aggressive offensively, and defensively she’s been great on the boards and at disrupting or blocking shots. Her length really bothers people and she uses it to her advantage. Hollee is starting to assert herself a little more offensively, which we really need her to do. With all the talent that was around her the past two seasons, she served mainly as a role player. She’s in a much different position now and I look for her to break through soon.
“We’re getting great minutes out of Jena Dingess. In two games she’s had seven assists to only one turnover and is leading us in both categories. She let’s the game come to her and doesn’t try to do things she isn’t ready for. I’m really proud of her progress.”