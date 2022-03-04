The season came to a close for the Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team with Thursday night's 84-50 loss at Wyoming East in the Class AA Region 3 co-championship game.
The Tigers finished with an 11-13 record.
It was the second straight year Chapmanville was ousted in the regional finals by East, leaving CRHS just one game short of the state tournament.
The Lady Tigers had lost 47-45 on Feb. 25 at home to Mingo Central in the sectional championship game, forcing CRHS to hit the road.
Wyoming East improved to 14-3 and advanced to this week's Class AA state tournament, where the Warriors are set to play Charleston Catholic on Wednesday at 7:15 pm in the opening round.
Freshman Daizi Farley led Chapmanville with 14 points. Haley Fleming tossed in 13.
Kayley Bane paced the Warriors with a 23-point effort. Cadee Blackburn and Abby Russell each pitched in 16 points. Madison Clark had 12.
“We got off to a good start and wanted it to be a close game after one,” Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said. “We knew that would be important. Unfortunately there were some situations starting about halfway through the first quarter that didn’t go our way where I felt like we might’ve gotten the short end of the stick on some no-calls. If we get those, we may have been able to get a couple of their key players in foul trouble early which would have impacted the rest of the half.
“They went on a great run to start the second quarter. We had some ball security issues there for a few minutes and they did what they do best by turning their defense into offense.”
The future looks good for the Lady Tigers, which made big strides this year after winning just three games in the abbreviated 2021 season last year.
“For me there were some bright spots,” Gore said. “We came down here last year and scored 17 points. We’re most definitely a different team and we feel our program is on the rise. We are looking forward to next season already and are motivated to do what we weren’t able to this year, and that’s make it to Charleston.”
Thursday's game was the final prep contest for senior Claire Dingess.
“This is the first time as a head coach I’ve had to say goodbye to seniors and let me tell you that was hard,” Gore said. “Claire has been a four year player here, and the last two that she gave me were critical to the success we’ve been able to find. She bought into a new system and a new culture, and as a new coach coming in if you can get an upperclassmen leader willing to do that it’s a big help. We told her in the locker room that next season if nets come down for us that she would be up on that ladder with us because she has truly helped lay the foundation for the success that we feel is coming.”