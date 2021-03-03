Finally, just finally, its time for high school basketball season to tip off in the state of West Virginia.
After two long delays due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2021 roundball campaign is finally set to get under way tonight, on Wednesday, March 3 for the Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team.
The Lady Tigers, under the new leadership of first-year head coach Kristina Gore, are set to play host to Sherman on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Chapmanville girls haven’t played a varsity game in more than a year.
The last time the Lady Tigers played was on February, 26, 2020 as CRHS lost 39-37 to county rival Logan in the Class AA sectional tournament at Mingo Central High School, closing out Chapmanville’s season at 16-7.
Following the game with the Tide, Chapmanville heads to Liberty-Raleigh on Friday, March 5 for a 6:30 p.m. contest.
Chapmanville then hosts Herbert Hoover on March 8 in the Cardinal Conference opener, then hosts Wayne on March 11 in another league contest.
Four straight away games then are on the slate — March 15 at Nitro in a conference matchup, March 17 at Mingo Central in a non-league affair, and then March 20 at Winfield and March 22 at Logan in two more league contests.
The Lady Tigers then host Mingo Central on March 24 in the return meeting with the Miners,
Gore will have some work to do in her first year with the Lady Tigers.
Four graduated senior starters are lost from last year’s team, including starters Allie Farmer, Graci Brumfield, Ali Williamson and Olivia Dalton. A fifth player, Abbie Myers, transferred to Logan at mid-season last year.
“The past two years the team was blessed with talented and experienced senior classes,” Gore said in a previous interview. “We have zero seniors and only one returning starter from last season. Our starting five and supporting cast spots are wide open. While I have an idea of who those players should be, they will have to earn it. There’s a very hardworking and talented group of eighth-graders at CMS and Harts. I’ve coached almost all of our current players at CMS. So, while coaching changes can be difficult, I feel like we have a leg up in the sense that most of these girls know me and what I expect out of them as human beings and players. We will make great strides quickly in establishing our culture and what it means to be a Lady Tiger.”
Chapmanville, however, does have returning starter Hollee Blair back. The 6-foot junior will likely be the Lady Tigers’ starting center.
“She has the ability to be a force inside,” Gore said. “We will look to her to control the paint, but will look to her to score from the outside as well. We also hope that she will step up into a leadership role.”
Gore said she hopes the team adjusts well to her system.
Her team will be young with six freshman and three sophomores on the 12-player roster. Claire Dingess and Bryanna Marcum are the other two juniors. Dingess saw quite a bit of playing time off Chapmanville’s bench last season.
“Offensively, we want to give our players a lot of freedom to make their own decisions within our system,” Gore said. “We want to have good spacing, positioning, and movement so that we can force the defense into difficult situations. We aren’t going to run a lot of intricate set plays out of our base offense. We want to keep the game simple and minimize confusion. It may take some time for our players to adapt to having to read defenses and make plays instead of having a spot on the floor to run to. The goal is for them to learn how to be creative basketball players and avoid being robotic.”
The last four years Chapmanville played in a six-team super sectional with county rivals Man and Logan as well as Mingo Central, Scott and Lincoln County.
Only Mingo Central remains in Chapmanville’s new sectional with new team Liberty-Raleigh being the other.
Logan and Lincoln County have moved up to Class AAA ball this season in the WVSSAC’s new four-class format. Man had dropped down to Single-A, however, the Lady Billies have folded up their program this season, reportedly, due to a lack of numbers.
Both the sectional winner and runner-up advance to the regional co-finals.
“That gives us a unique opportunity to host a regional tournament game for a chance to play in the state tournament,” Gore said. “We are going to miss being in the old sectional with some of the teams from the past such as Scott and Lincoln County.”
Chapmanville is slated to close out the regular season on April 8 with a home game against Summers County.
With the late start, the basketball extends all the way until the beginning of May. The girls’ state tournament is set for April 27-May 1 at the Charleston Coliseum.
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Girls’ Basketball Schedule:
March 3: Sherman, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Liberty-Raleigh, 6:30 p.m.
March 8: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
March 11: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
March 15: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
March 17: at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
March 20: *at Winfield, 7 p.m.
March 22: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
March 24: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
March 26: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
March 29: *Poca, 7 p.m.
April 2: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
April 6: *Scott, 7 p.m.
April 8: Summers County, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game