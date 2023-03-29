Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NITRO -- A seven-run Chapmanville eruption in the fourth inning was too much for Nitro’s softball team.

The Tigers sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth, scoring seven runs, and that was all Chapmanville needed en route to a 9-6 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday at Nitro City Park.

