CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville softball team avenged a 5-0 loss at county rival Logan on April 6 by getting revenge on the Lady Wildcats in the rematch between the two squads in a 12-5 win at Ronnie "Mule" Ooten Field on Tuesday evening.
Chapmanville's Laken Parks crushed a solo homer to left field in the bottom of the first frame to give the Lady Tigers an early 1-0 lead.
However, Logan put a five-spot on the board in the top of the second after an RBI double by Ashlin Brumfield, RBI groundouts by Isabella Propst and Emilee Mullins, and a two-run home run to center by Taylor Noe.
In the home half of the third, CRHS cut their deficit to one run at 5-4 following a run-scoring double by Emma Muncy and an RBI groundout by Erica Sigmon which plated two runs.
The offensive fireworks were just getting started for the Lady Tigers.
The hosts scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a two-run double by Muncy, an error by Logan, a sacrifice fly by Brooke Christian, a run-scoring single by Sigmon, and a two-run blast to center field by Chloe Murphy. The result was an 11-5 Chapmanville advantage.
The Lady Tigers scored another run in the bottom of the sixth inning courtesy of an RBI single from Erin Adkins to make it a 12-5 ballgame, and that was the final score.
Muncy was 2-4 at the plate with three RBI and two doubles for Chapmanville. Sigmon also went 2-4 with three RBI of her own. Parks (1-4, one RBI) and Murphy (1-3, two RBI) both homered. Adkins (one RBI), Evy Altizer, and Latosha Perry each had a hit. Christian was hitless but had an RBI.
Murphy got the win for the Lady Tigers on the hill, tossing five innings with 10 strikeouts and a walk while giving up just one hit and no earned runs. Perry (one K, no walks, three ER, six hits) also pitched.
Noe was 1-4 batting with two RBI and a home run for Logan. Ashlin Brumfield was 1-3 with an RBI and a double. Propst (one RBI), Harlee Quick, Lacey Curry, Myleigh Adkins, and Addison Brumfield each hit safely once. Mullins didn't have a hit, but she added an RBI.
Shae Conley pitched for the Lady Wildcats and took the loss, fanning six batters while issuing five walks. She surrendered five earned runs and nine hits.
Chapmanville improved to 12-4 on the 2023 season with the win while Logan fell to 13-6.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 - 5 7 2
CRHS: 1 0 3 7 0 1 - 12 9 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.