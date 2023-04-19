Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville softball team avenged a 5-0 loss at county rival Logan on April 6 by getting revenge on the Lady Wildcats in the rematch between the two squads in a 12-5 win at Ronnie "Mule" Ooten Field on Tuesday evening.

Chapmanville's Laken Parks crushed a solo homer to left field in the bottom of the first frame to give the Lady Tigers an early 1-0 lead.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you